BEAUFORT — The East Carteret girls basketball team earned a season sweep over Lejeune on Tuesday with a 47-10 win on senior night.
The Mariners’ improved their record to 4-13 overall, 3-10 in the Coastal 8 Conference. Lejeune is 0-17 overall and 0-13 in the league.
“Any win is a good win,” East coach Keith Bernauer said. “It was good to honor our seniors. They got to play a lot.”
Myajah Jarman and Adrianna Utley were honored on senior night.
The Mariners will finish seventh in the eight-team league, while the Devil Pups will place eighth. East had lost six games in a row since a 53-20 victory over Lejeune on Jan. 17.
The Devil Pups, who have averaged 12.8 points per game in conference play, were shut out in the first half. They scored five apiece in the third and fourth quarters.
The Mariners scored 11 apiece in the first and second quarters to lead 22-0 at the half.
Kaitlyn Johnson and Ellie Fulcher each scored four points in the first half. Johnson hit two three-pointers in the fourth quarter to end up with a game-high 13 points. Fulcher was next with eight.
Myajah Jarman and Camden Ensminger each scored six. Ensminger had a career high after scoring a total of 11 points this season.
“We played good team basketball,” Bernauer said. “The girls were good off the bench. Camden played great. It’s good to watch them come together like that.”
The Mariners were without the services of leading scorer Madi Rose who was out with a knee injury.
Katherine Coltey led Lejeune with six points.
East will travel Thursday to take on Croatan (19-2, 13-0) in the regular season finale.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Lejeune 0 0 5 5-10
East Carteret... 11 11 12 13-47
LEJEUNE (10) – Coltey 6, Lazaro 2, Evans 1, Kristensen 1.
EAST CARTERET (47) – Johnson 13, Fulcher 8, Jarman 6, Ensminger 6, Dixon 4, Utley 4, Grady 4, Frost 2.
