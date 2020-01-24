JACKSONVILLE — The West Carteret wrestling team continues its dominance this season with a second straight one-sided victory in 3A Coastal Conference action, 60-18 at Jacksonville on Wednesday.
West improved its duals record to an impressive 20-2 overall, 2-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference, which includes a 58-22 victory over league foe White Oak. Jacksonville fell to 1-13, 0-3.
The Patriots garnered most of their points against the Cardinals via pin, taking 7 of 14 bouts in that fashion.
Next up for West will be its own Dan Varner Patriot Duals on Saturday at 9 a.m. County teams East Carteret and Croatan will also be competing. The event is named for former West head coach Dan Varner who now serves as an assistant coach at East.
Here are results of the dual at Jacksonville:
West Carteret 60, Jacksonville 18
106 – Hayden Augenstein (WC) pin Desta Daniels (J).
113 – Ariana Wolkerstorfer (WC) SV-1 Teah Chunn (J), 6-2.
120 – John Watts (WC) dec. Mallory McDonald (J), 4-0.
126 – Christian Mezzaroba (WC) pin Alexis McCarthy (J).
132 – Jacob Bennett (WC) win by forfeit.
138 – Austin Thompson (WC) pin Neiko Santiago (J).
145 – Jaiden Rittenhouse (WC) win by forfeit.
152 – Victor Gavin (J) pin Cole Reynolds (WC).
160 – Clayton Wilson (WC) pin Julian Allison (J).
170 – Hiroki Cruz (WC) pin Razel Rainey (J).
182 – Josh Henderson (WC) pin Korbin Temblador (J).
195 – Jake Reynolds (WC) pin Austin Huber (J).
220 – Curtis Barnes (J) win by forfeit.
285 – Xavier Tabb (J) pin Isaac McPherson (WC).
