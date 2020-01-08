MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret girls basketball team turned the ball over on its first six possessions Tuesday night in its 3A Coastal Conference opener with Jacksonville.
It was the beginning of an ugly trend.
The Patriots ended up committing 30 turnovers on the night in the 62-51 loss.
“You can’t win the game when you give the other team 30 extra chances,” West coach Lindsey Howell said. “They are a good team, but even with those turnovers, we were able to scratch our way back into the game. The girls never quit. I’m proud of them for that.”
West (5-7) trailed by 15 with 2:46 to go in the third quarter when Cayman Montgomery scored seven of her team’s eight straight points to close it to seven at 43-36. Montgomery finished the game with 15 points.
The Cardinals (8-3) quickly put that run behind them and rattled off 16 of the next 21 points to take a commanding 59-41 advantage with 2:18 remaining in the game.
The Patriots finished on a 10-3 run and even had the lead cut to eight at one point down the stretch. Kasey McCoury hit two of her five three-pointers on the night during that stretch to give her a career-high 15 points.
“She had a really good shooting game, and we’ve known she can do that,” Howell said. “She just needed to get in rhythm, needed some confidence. She had a good game against Rocky Mount Prep recently and put together some good practices.”
McCoury now has 28 points in her last three games after scoring a total of nine in the previous eight. She hit three treys in a row in the second quarter with her team trailing by nine to bring it to a one-possession game.
In addition to its faulty ball-handling, West struggled to contain the dynamic backcourt duo of Kelly Luck and Mia Tucker who combined for 40 of Jacksonville’s 51.
Luck scored 10 of her team’s 16 points in the second quarter on the way to 21. Tucker started with eight points in the first quarter and ended up with 19. The seniors average a combined 31.8 points this season.
The Cardinals were without the services of Kennedy Todd-Williams. The North Carolina Tar Heel signee is still rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered last season.
The Patriots will travel to Pamlico (10-1) on Wednesday to take on the defending 1A state champion and then return home Friday for another league game versus unbeaten Swansboro (12-0).
