BEAUFORT — The East Carteret wrestling team split a pair of razor-thin matches Tuesday at Richlands.
The Mariners went down to the wire in each match, defeating Northside-Jacksonville 42-33 but losing 36-33 to the host Richlands to fall to 12-17 and 0-3 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference.
Both matches ended up scored 7-6 in wrestled matches with East falling on the right side versus Richlands and on the wrong side against the Monarchs. Both matches featured a double forfeit.
East came out on top against Northside due to six points in each of the seven wins, taking five via pin and two by forfeit.
Shane Hatfield moved to 28-3 on the season with a pin of Nakyje Kelly (15-6) in 1:31 at 120 pounds. James Lawrence also moved to 28-3 on the year with a pin of Dakari Pearson (8-8) in 0:23 at 138.
Jathan Parker upped his mark to 32-5 by pinning Oscar Medrano (5-2) in 3:21 in the 170-pound bout.
E.J. Jayne (19-3) pinned Ryan Clark (3-3) in 1:01 at 285, and Jack McMahon (18-10) pinned Zackariah Gallardo-Chism in 0:38 at 182.
Northside’s six wins came by three forfeits, two pins and one decision.
Richlands captured seven victories over East, taking three by forfeit, two by pin and two by decision. The Wildcats trailed 24-18 at the midpoint of the match before outscoring the Mariners 18-9 in the last seven matches to take the win.
East took its six wins by three forfeits, two pins and one decision.
Hatfield got by Cooper Howe (24-8) in a matchup of top wrestlers with a 9-2 decision at 126 pounds.
Lawrence pinned Tyler Hollenbeck (17-13) in 1:02 at 138, and McMahon pinned Jeffery Gibson (8-7) at 195.
Ronan Carletta (10-8) battled one of the top wrestlers in the eastern part of the state through three periods before falling by a 5-2 decision to Jadavin Eirich (26-3).
Here are results of the tri-match:
Richlands 36, East Carteret 33
106 – Dylan Jones (R) win by forfeit.
113 – Johnathan Tripp (R) pin Luke Franks (EC).
120 – Double forfeit.
126 – Shane Hatfield (EC) dec. Cooper Howe (R), 9-2.
132 – Jadavin Eirich (R) dec. Ronan Carletta (EC), 5-2.
138 – James Lawrence (EC) pin Tyler Hollenbeck (R), 1:02.
145 – Gabirel Rust (R) dec. Josiah Hynes (EC), 10-4.
152 – Ty’Von D’Antignac (R) win by forfeit.
160 – Sean Anders (R) forfeit.
170 – Jathan Parker (EC) win by forfeit.
182 – Preston Styron (EC) win by forfeit.
195 – Jack McMahon (EC) pin Jeffery Gibson (R), 0:35.
220 – Matthew Korabik (R) pin Daniel White (EC).
285 – E.J. Jayne (EC) win by forfeit.
------------------
East Carteret 42, Northside 33
106 – Double forfeit.
113 – Isaac Lovelady (N) pin Luke Franks (EC), 4:32.
120 – Shane Hatfield (EC) pin Nakyje Kelly (N), 1:31.
126 – Josh Meyers (N) win by forfeit.
132 – Walter Denson (N) dec. Ronan Carletta (EC), 8-4.
138 – James Lawrence (EC) pin Dakari Pearson (N), 0:23.
145 – William Denson (N) pin Josiah Hynes (EC), 2:43.
152 – Derrick Rouse (N) win by forfeit.
160 – Gabriel Smith (N) win by forfeit.
170 – Jathan Parker (EC) pin Oscar Medrano (N), 3:21.
182 – Jack McMahon (EC) pin Zackariah Gallardo-Chism (N), 0:38.
195 – Avery Cox (EC) win by forfeit.
220 – John Priddy (EC) win by forfeit.
285 – E.J. Jayne (EC) pin Ryan Clark (N), 1:01.
