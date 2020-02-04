As predicted, the San Francisco 49ers were gold in the first three quarters but turned to fool’s gold in the final stanza. A nice, Super Bowl win for the KC Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid.
Next, while wallowing in the winter fishing doldrums, how about the arrival of a premature spring or lingering of winter, as predicted by a horde of weather rodents? Before I clear that up, I must admit that one of my favorite movies is Groundhog Day with Sonny and Cher singing over and over while actor/comedian Bill Murray plying his wares.
That being said, Phil from Pennsylvania declares an early spring in this haiku: “Punxsutawney Phil/No furry shadow today/Winter's door now shut!”
Buuuut…our own Wally from Raleigh declares we are NOT out of the woods with this haiku ditty: “Sir Walter Wally/Now aghast at his likeness/Winter’s grip lingers!
So, what do we make of this? My heart is with Phil, but I fear that the long-term forecast is leaning for a cold end to February lingering into March. So, savor our current spring-like weather but be prepared to a slow start to spring, which arrives astronomically on March 19, 2020.
Since we are in the winter doldrums, I thought I would again remind y’all of recent fishing regulations.
1) First for bluefish: The Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council (Council) recommended and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (Commission) approved new recreational fishing regulations for the 2020 Atlantic bluefish fishery from Florida to Maine, which started Saturday.
These measures, which include a three-fish bag limit for private anglers and shore-based fishermen and a five-fish bag limit for for-hire fishermen, is a major reduction compared to the 15-fish bag limit that has been in place since 2000, but there were no restrictions made to minimum fish size or seasons.
I can see this having a big impact on us recreational anglers and king mackerel fishermen, especially on our ocean fishing piers. Check out FF-1-2020 on http://portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/proclamations-current.
2) Next for ocean-run stripers: We now have a slot limit for recreationally caught striped bass, which went into effect Jan. 1 in ocean waters off North Carolina.
Fishermen will be allowed to possess one striped bass per person per day that is at least 28 inches but less than 35 inches total length (fishermen may not keep a 35-inch fish). For the specific regulation, see Proclamation FF-54-2019.
By the way, for internal waters, for the Central Southern Management Area (CSMA), which includes the Neuse and Tar rivers, it is stillunlawful to possess any stripers. The CSMA has closed the recreational harvest of striped bass (including hybrid bass) until further notice. See http://portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/proclamation-ff-06-2019 for information and map of closed areas.
3) Remember, flounder harvest is still closed recreationally until further notice. There will possibly be a short season recreationally for a few weeks next fall or so.
They are also looking into spots and croakers, and there have been open, scoping meetings on these species concerning something about “traffic light” management options.
4) Now for some reminders for recent but older regulations: Black drum slot is now 14 to 25 inches, 10 per day, and one can be over the 25-inch slot. Black drum were not previously regulated, but in just a few years, these regulations have produced nice numbers of slot and above black drum. This winter’s black drum bite has been outstanding in our backwaters.
5) Sheepshead now have a 10-inch minimum length and personal per day creel limit of 10 fish. Sheepshead had been regulated in the reef complex aggregate but has now been separated out.
6) The shad season has been heating up in the Neuse River and Tar River basins, and it looks like we will have a terrific season. Currently, hickory/American aggregate is 10 fish per day per person. Also, and I didn’t realize this, it is unlawful to possess American shad caught from Atlantic Ocean.
7) Now for mullets: These forage fish are used in large numbers as bait, but what you might not have known is that they are also regulated with striped (aka hardhead, Popeye and jumping) and white (finger mullet) at a 200 per day combined harvest.
8) Finally, cobia regulations have been a moving target. Cobia season opens Saturday, May 1 with a minimum length of 36 inches and a bag limit of one cobia per day. For the month of May on a private boat, the bag limit is one per day or two if there is more than one angler on the boat. After Monday, June 1 through Thurs., Dec. 31, there is a limit of one cobia per vessel per day with the closure starting Jan. 1, 2021.
As you can see, the regulations are complex and confusing, and if I have erred in those I described in this report, I apologize ahead of time. For YOU to keep informed of the changing regulations for fishing, check out our N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, and as I do, subscribe to the proclamations: http://portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/email-subscribe.
There are some fish out there, but even the trout activity has fallen off for most of us.
There are still catches of big fish in the Neuse and New rivers, but some of the Bogue Sound creeks have fallen off. There are also good catches still reported in the North River, as well as Core and Back creeks.
This time of year, the females are already developing eggs for the upcoming spawning season, so if you are catching the BIG fish, think of releasing them, since like many species of fish, these big fish are predominantly females. As you get into the 20-inch size and above, most of the fish will be females and over 25 inches with up to 90 percent of them being egg-carrying, female spawners.
As I noted earlier, shad fishing is really firing up with the usual places being New Bern, Kinston, Goldsboro and many creeks and tributaries of the Neuse and Tar rivers. The Roanoke River activity usually fires up by early March. This looks like a great season in the making, so “catch some shad!”
Finally, Bogue Banks beach nourishment post-Florence is starting up again and will end by Thursday, April 30, just as the turtle nesting season starts Friday, May 1. I will update you next week on the schedule.
