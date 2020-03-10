Baseball
MLB Spring Training: Pirates at Tigers........................ (MLB) 1 p.m.
MLB Spring Training: Cubs at Giants.......................... (MLB) 4 p.m.
College: Georgia Tech at Auburn............................... (SECN) 7 p.m.
College: Arizona at Arizona St. .......................... (Pac12) 9:30 p.m.
Basketball
College women: West Coast Tourney final.............. (ESPNU) 4 p.m.
College men: ACC Tourney 1st round......................... (ACCN) 4 p.m.
College men: Horizon League Tourney final.............. (ESPN) 7 p.m.
College men: Northeast Tourney final..................... (ESPN2) 7 p.m.
College men: Colonial Tourney final....................... (CBSSN) 7 p.m.
College men: ACC Tourney 1st round......................... (ACCN) 7 p.m.
NBA: Mavericks at Spurs............................................. (TNT) 8 p.m.
College men: West Coast Tourney final..................... (ESPN) 9 p.m.
College men: Summit League Tourney final............ (ESPN2) 9 p.m.
NBA: Clippers at Warriors.................................... (TNT) 10:30 p.m.
Hockey
NHL: Bruins at Flyers............................................. (NBCSN) 7 p.m.
NHL: Hurricanes at Red Wings.................................. (FSCR) 7 p.m.
Lacrosse
College men: Notre Dame at Ohio St. ......................... (BTN) 5 p.m.
College men: Jacksonville at Duke......................... (ESPNU) 6 p.m.
Soccer
UEFA CL leg 2 round of 16: Leipzig vs. Tottenham....... (TNT) 4 p.m.
CONCACAF CL leg 1 of a quarterfinal.......................... (FS1) 8 p.m.
(Montreal vs. Olimpia)
Softball
College women: UNC-Chapel Hill at Tennessee....... (ESPNU) 8 p.m.
