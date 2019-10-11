BEAUFORT — East Carteret is looking for a boys basketball coach and athletic director for the second year in a row.
Tod Morgan, who took over when Billy Anderson vacated those positions last year to return to his alma mater at West Caldwell, stepped down Tuesday after accepting the job as the principal at Jones Senior.
He is expected to join his new school in November.
“At some point, you know you will have to hang the whistle up,” Morgan said. “It’s an opportunity for me to grow. Sometimes you have to get out of your comfort zone. Coaching isn’t easy, but I’ve done it so long, I can kind of do it by memory. This will be a learning curve for me so I’ll have to push myself. The position is one I’m excited about stepping into.”
The Carteret County native’s loss is a big one considering he has the rare dual job as girls basketball coach in addition to serving as both the boys and girls golf coach as well as his day job a P.E. teacher, meaning six spots will have to be filled.
“I am happy to see Tod Morgan fulfill his goals and dreams of becoming a principal,” East Carteret Principal Debbie Trodgon said. “It is always bittersweet to lose such an outstanding faculty member who wears so many hats and does so much for our athletic program. Our hearts go out to everyone who like us will miss Tod’s presence at East Carteret and we wish him great success in his new role.”
Trogdon, a former basketball coach who is in her first year at East, said she had a number of interviews and conversations to conduct before any final decisions are made to replace Morgan. He is expected to stay on through October during the transition.
“There are a number of very talented individuals who have expressed their interest in Tod’s various positions,” she said. “At this time, it is most likely we will fill those positions with interim personnel who meet the required qualifications and continue to seek the most highly qualified candidates for permanent replacement.”
And with the first official basketball practice of the season quickly approaching (Oct. 30), Morgan said while the timing is difficult, he felt confident leaving thanks to a veteran coaching staff that includes Daniel Griffee, Vic England and Ryan Carlston.
“That made this decision a bit easier, knowing we have a great staff there,” he said. “They can step right in and keep it going. I don’t know who they will hire, but if they keep this same staff, they’ll keep the same system, same expectations, and they’ll hope to have the same success.”
Morgan is no stranger to administration work, having worked as an assistant principal at Jones Senior from 2015-2017 and at Pamlico Middle School during the 2014-2015 school calendar.
He also acted as the boys basketball coach and AD during his previous stop at Jones Senior. He went 37-19 in two years with the Trojans and was named the 1A Coastal Plains Conference Coach of the Year in 2015-2016.
His time in Trenton put him on the radar when it came time to fill the principal position.
“I didn’t even apply,” he said. “I didn’t anticipate this coming along. I was there before, so I had some folks over there who were familiar with me and my leadership style and I had some support from folks who are on the board, some of whom were teachers when I was over there. They reached out to gauge my interest.”
He received the call Friday afternoon and made up his mind Monday after leading the East girls golf team to its first conference championship in school history. He accepted the post Tuesday and informed the East administration of his decision.
“It happened so quick,” he said. “I didn’t get a lot of sleep this weekend. There was a lot of prayer, lots of phone calls to people whose advice I trust to help me with a decision like this. I went to bed Monday night feeling good about the decision and just knowing the worst part was going to be the next day breaking the news to people at East.”
He reported the decision was a difficult one and making a pros and cons list only helped so much.
“I went back and forth on it,” Morgan said. “You can have as many pros as you want, but when you start writing cons and you start writing kids’ names, that is hard to look at. How do you leave these kids? That is the hardest part. You never want to disappoint kids. I felt bad about that.”
On the pros side, he will get the chance to work at the first school in the state to run on 100-percent renewable energy. The extra energy harvested through more than 2,000 solar panels on the building’s roof is sold back to Duke Energy. After four years of planning, the $47 million state-of-the-art school opened this August.
“It’s unbelievable,” he said. “It’s got all the bells and whistles. It’s a pretty impressive facility.”
The Jones Senior principal opening suddenly came available thanks to a case of musical chairs.
Dr. Otis Smallwood left his position as the county assistant superintendent to take the job as superintendent in his native Bertie County. After accepting the job, he asked Jones Senior Principal Mike White to join his staff as the executive director of human resources and auxiliary services. White also calls Bertie County home.
Jones County then hired Bryce Marquis as the new principal in August but he moved to the central office as the director of curriculum and instruction after David Moody left that position to fill Smallwood’s job, leaving the principal spot open again.
Morgan called it a bittersweet choice to move on and that his leaving didn’t point to him being disgruntled with his time or many jobs at East.
“I hate leaving,” he said. “I love East Carteret, I love Carteret County, I love the kids, love the folks, the community, everybody has embraced me and been really good to me. I have nothing negative to say. I’m only positive about my experience here. I was perfectly happy to continue to do what I do here day in and day out.”
The 1986 West Carteret graduate will also serve as the Jones County athletic director, and despite the move up the ladder, he’s expecting a little to come off his plate after holding six positions at East. The New Bern resident is also looking forward to less time on the road and more evenings at home with his wife, Courtney, and their children, Talley Grace and Michael.
“I know as principal you will still be at the school a lot, but I wear a lot of hats here and I’m gone a lot and the commute doesn’t help so that was a little bit of a factor,” he said. “I try to do what is best for my family, and what is best for me professionally. Financially, it doesn’t hurt. When you’ve got a 5-year-old and 7-year-old, there is going to be cars in the future, colleges in the future, a wedding, so this will help our family.”
Morgan’s teams experienced plenty of success in his two years and two months at East.
In addition to the first girls golf league title in school history, the girls basketball team went to its first-ever east regional final last winter after advancing to the regional semifinal for the first time since 2000. The Mariners also captured a 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference Tournament championship and finished the season with an impressive 23-4 record.
“I have a lot of great memories,” Morgan said. “I’m proud of our scholar-athlete success. We got the sportsmanship award for being ejection-free and the girls golf team had the highest GPA (3.91) of any girl golf team in the state. We’ve had quite a run.”
A big fan of quotes, Morgan said someone shared one recently with the proud West Carteret grad that pertains to his time at East.
“They said I’m a Patriot once, a Mariner for life,” he said. “It will always be a special place to me, no doubt about that.”
