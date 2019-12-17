Fishing regs are always (did I say always?) a moving (did I say moving?) target.
In recent memory, flounder were at one time regulated by where you caught them (what are the colreg lines anyway?).
Now they are totally off limits. Speckled trout have gone from no limits to today’s 14-inch minimum and four fish per day. We are down to one “slot” red drum and one gray trout over 12 inches per day, and black drum and sheepshead have very recently gone the way of both size and creel limits.
Remember when bluefish had a 12-inch size limit? Me to! How did that go? Well, it looks like what comes around goes around, with new bluefish regs now back on the horizon.
With the latest stock assessment finding that bluefish are overfished but overfishing is not occurring, the commercial quota and recreational harvest limit next year and in 2021 will be considerably lowered, and regulations to reduce the recreational harvest by 28.6 percent are required. Options? Season closures, size and bag limits are on the table to reach the catch goals.
A reduction in the 15-fish bag limit is thought to be the most equitable option along the entire coast, but to reach the desired target, the bag limit needs to be reduced to three fish per person. That’s quite a hit!
As soon as I hear the outcome of the recent meeting, I will let you know. The detailed agenda and other meeting materials can be found at http://www.mafmc.org/briefing/december-2019.
---------------------
Speaking of bluefish, the BIG blues are out there, that is, the giant bluefin tuna, and this so far looks like a good season with some big fish weighing over 700 pounds. Wow, a great payday for some hard-working anglers.
As with the summer, into the fall and now as winter approaches this weekend, the speckled trout bite is still off the charts, and fish are plentiful, big, hungry and s-o-o-o-o pretty.
The overwintering fish are literally everywhere in our back waters, from the New River to the Neuse River into the creeks, jetties and estuarine reefs. There are fish in the Morehead City turning basin as well where you can also find nice grays.
This year’s bite at the Cape Lookout jetty has been more like years past. The Highway 24 creeks are steadily producing on soft plastics like Halo and DOA shrimp, a variety of Z-Man stretchy-softies 17-MR MirrOlures and even still on Top-water plugs as water temperatures are still moderate in the 50s. Recently, Broad Creek has been a hotspot as you can see the trucks parked beside the bridge.
I had a great weekend, bagging my four-fish limit, with fish pushing 20 inches in only 45 minutes, and I released some fish, including a pretty rat red and an 8-inch spike. Recently, all I have needed is a Betts Billy Bay Halo Shrimp, which is not getting pretty ragged and chewed up. The trick for success, whichever bait you use, it to work it low and slow and slower and slowest!
The past week has been a rough one for the surf, rough and dirty nearly all week, which has slowed the fishing considerably. There are still some trout and puffers around from the piers, but some days it has been hard to hold the bait on the bottom without 6 ounces of lead. Surprisingly, in the muck, there have been some keeper specks, along with a majority of undersized fish. The end is near for surfin’ for specks, but it’s been a great season, one of the best in years.
Next year, assuming we avoid the dreaded winter of “troutsicles,” the fish should be again plentiful, and yes, even bigger.
