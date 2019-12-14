MOREHEAD CITY — “Community.”
That was the theme steering committee chairperson Pat McLaughlin shared with approximately 60 people last week during the dedication ceremony of the West Carteret indoor athletic and hitting facility.
The impressive 5,000-square feet, $170,000 facility, which sports four indoor retractable batting cages, is named the Chisenhall Hitting Facility in honor of the former Patriots standout.
McLaughlin shared that the one Hall of Fame sponsor, Chisenhall, a Major League Baseball player, and his wife, Meredith, truly made the facility a reality.
“It was a tremendous response from the community in both time and money,” McLaughlin said. “However, having said that, it was the Chisenhall contribution that finally made this a believable reality. They were extremely generous in their gift.”
Chisenhall addressed the crowd, giving thanks to a multitude of people, including his former West coach, Robby Lasater, and his grandfather who spent countless hours working with Chisenhall as a young boy. He expressed his gratitude in having the ability to “give back” to West.
To commemorate the official dedication, Lasater threw the first pitch to Chisenhall for the ceremonious first hit in the cage.
Permitting issues, rising and unexpected costs, Hurricane Florence and a plethora of other issues made it a five-year project. The official groundbreaking took place last December.
“It took us about three years longer than we planned initially to get this done, however, it is built and it is here, totally from a community effort in 100-percent volunteer hours and private sponsorship – with the exception of West Carteret contributions,” McLaughlin said.
West Carteret Principal Joe Poletti noted the hitting facility is a legacy project that will be able to assist student-athletes for years to come.
West Carteret Athletic Director Michael Turner expressed his thanks to the committee members and sponsors, using the term “force multiplier” to explain the advantages of having such a facility at West, not only for the baseball and softball programs, but for the entire athletic department. He shared that the football program had used the facility late in the season due to inclement weather.
He stated how West had advantages now versus other programs by not missing important practice time due to inclement weather. Turner went on to joke that he will now “root for bad weather,” knowing that the competition will be at a disadvantage due to the fact that West will be practicing rain or shine.
West Carteret first-year baseball coach Brooks Jernigan shared how it’s nicer than most Division 1 college facilities and how West is truly blessed to have something like it to assist with the entire athletic program.
McLaughlin shared with the crowd the names of all the people, from sponsors and committee members, who gave time, effort, money and sacrifice to make the facility a reality.
The project was a brainstorm of Robert and Gilian Tyndall and McLaughlin in 2014. The motivation stemmed from the desire to bring an indoor athletic and batting facility to West that could be used for a lifetime.
McLaughlin shared stories of coaching with Robert Tyndall in Morehead City Little League in 2010 and 2011 and then chronicled their different journeys of travel baseball and observing batting cages in facilities across the state and the southeast part of the country.
Their initial motivation led both men to build backyard batting cages for their sons. After seeing the benefits those backyard cages gave their sons, they knew they had to at least attempt to get batting cages built for the community.
Tyndall’s son, Michael, went on to play baseball for UNC-Wilmington in 2016 and Wake Tech Community College in 2017, while his son, Davis, is a sophomore on the Western Carolina baseball team. McLaughlin’s son, Sean, is a sophomore on the University of Cincinnati baseball team.
Wanting to bring this opportunity to others, and after a tumultuous weather season in 2014, in which the West baseball team lost nearly 15 practices due to rain and cold, they had good reason to get started.
The steering committee, which included McLaughlin, the Tyndalls and Turner, met regularly since 2014 and were helped additionally by committee members Mark Anderson, Bubba Ballou, Jason Ellingsworth, Shelton Hall, Andy Harris, Bill Henderson, Josh Lyle, Gary McKeel, Tripp Mudge, Joe Odum, Clint Rouse, Paul Sproul, Mark Wojciechowski, Jernigan, Lasater and Chisenhall.
McLaughlin emphasized the efforts of Lyle, who he stated “carried the baton in the second quarter,” and Sproul, “who carried it through halftime and the third quarter.”
“Josh helped us with the organization that we needed in 2018 and 2019 to get this project focused,” McLaughlin said. “Paul did a ton of the heavy lifting this past summer, and his effort was incredible.”
At the end of the dedication, McLaughlin recognized his fellow steering committee members and heaped praise on Gilian Tyndall.
“She was the MVP of this whole project from start to finish,” he said. “This building does not get built without her efforts. She needs to be commended.”
McLaughlin also acknowledged the financial sponsors with emphasis on the Home Run sponsors of BB&T, Coastal Press, Eastman’s Carpets, Parker GMC, SF Ballou Construction, Coastal Carolina Orthodontics, Cummings and Kennedy Law Firm, McLaughlin Chiropractic Center, Sanborn Orthodontics, Moore Orthopedics, and Allison and Jeff Williams.
Grand Slam sponsors were Kurtis Chevrolet, Mike Toler Dodge Jeep and Lookout Ford, as well as both West Carteret High School and the West Carteret High School Athletic Booster Club.
The All-Star Sponsor was Great Clips.
