Could there be sports at Carteret Community College in the future?
It’s a possibility.
The school trustees may soon begin to study the feasibility of offering athletics at the college.
CCC President Dr. John Hauser said funds for athletics would be raised through the college’s foundation and through private donations such as booster clubs.
He similarly reported that Catawba Valley Community College has eight sports teams and keeps them going by fundraisers and the college’s foundation.
He said the issue at CCC will be decided by two main factors – cost and student interest.
It makes sense to check into it.
Seventeen state junior colleges offer sports including Lenoir, Pitt, Brunswick, Southeastern (Whiteville), Fayetteville and Wake.
CCC used to be among those in the 1970s with men’s basketball at the school.
There are certainly plenty of county high school athletes to fill the rosters of athletic teams at the community college.
Sixty-three of them played at the next level in the 2018-2019 campaign, which represents an all-time high since the News-Times began tracking the number five years ago.
In fact, that was the first time it has hit the 60-mark.
In the previous year there were 49. There were 52 in 2016-2017, 50 in 2015-2016 and 49 in 2014-2015.
If you look at the lowest levels of competition, there were 11 in Division III with seven in junior college and one at the NAIA level. T
That gives you nearly 20 county athletes who could continue to live at home and save money and still play college sports. You also have to consider the impact county high school athletes could have on enrollment at CCC.
Ten former high school athletes played baseball at the college level last spring.
The Town of Morehead City owns a spectacular baseball facility at Big Rock Stadium, which doesn’t get a ton of action in the spring before the Coastal Plain League’s Morehead City Marlins take the field in the summer. It would provide a great place for the Carteret Community College Bluefins or Wahoos or Gulls or whatever mascot works best.
Some of the best baseball players in county history have played at the junior college level. The Cleveland Indians drafted former West Carteret standout Lonnie Chisenhall out of Pitt Community College. Former Croatan standout Ryan Cranmer also attended PCC. He transferred to Newberry College and later shined for Morehead City before getting drafted by the Miami Marlins.
There were seven former high school county athletes playing college volleyball last year. Volleyball, along with baseball, seems to be the two most viable sports to first be added at CCC.
Softball would be another interesting sport to look at for the trustees. There were six former county athletes playing softball in college last year.
