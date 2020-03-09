High School Boys Golf

West Carteret in 3A Coastal meet at Jacksonville CC.......... 2 p.m.

High School Boys Tennis

East Carteret at West Carteret (Ft. Benjamin Park)........ 3:30 p.m.

Croatan at Swansboro................................................... 3:30 p.m.

High School Softball

Jayvee: Havelock at East Carteret....................................... 4 p.m.

Varsity: Havelock at East Carteret....................................... 6 p.m.

High School Lacrosse

Girls: Havelock at Croatan............................................. 5:30 p.m.

Boys: Havelock at Croatan................................................. 7 p.m.

Boys: Swansboro at West Carteret...................................... 6 p.m.

* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location

