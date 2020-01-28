MOREHEAD CITY — The East Carteret wrestling team went 3-2 Saturday at the Dan Varner Patriot Duals and may have been most impressive in one of its losses.
The 1A program was tough against 4A power New Bern, falling 48-36.
“We came out strong against them,” East coach Harrison Smith said. “We were competitive against a team that can compete for the 4A state title.”
The Mariners also lost 56-22 to Croatan and beat Richlands 49-24, Northside-Jacksonville 45-30 and Pamlico 42-39. They are now 19-21 on the season.
“I thought we had a great day,” Smith said.
New Bern edged East by an 8-6 count in wrestled matches with both squads taking five wins by pin. The difference came with the Mariners forfeiting three matches and the Bears just one.
Ronan Carletta, J.T. Lawrence and Jathan Parker each went 5-0 on the day for East.
Carletta (19-9) pinned Eh Ku (19-12) in 2:54 in the 120-pound match, Lawrence (39-3) pinned Ku Lah (8-8) in 1:46 in the 132-pound match, and Parker (41-7) pinned Bradley Warren (16-4) in 4:19 in the 170-pound bout.
Shane Hatfield and E.J. Jayne went 4-1 apiece.
Hatfield (38-4) pinned Eh Neysoe Jaw (18-11) in 4:54 at 126 pounds, and Jayne (28-5) pinned Taevion Cox (11-7) in 2:25 at 285.
“We’ve switched Ronan and Shane around (in the 120 and 126) divisions),” Smith said. “Ronan looks great at 120, and Shane is looking good at 126. Shane hit a growth spurt and was struggling to stay at 126, and Ronan was undersized there, so it works. It’s a win-win and good for the team too.”
East controlled the match with 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference foe Richlands, taking nine of the 14 matches due to six forfeits, a pin, major decision and decision.
“It’s a shame our first matchup with them was our conference match, and that this one doesn’t count,” Smith said. “We lost by three in the conference match but won this one. They had a few kids missing, and we wrestled well up and down the lineup.”
The highest drama of the day came against Pamlico with the bout going down to the last match. Each team won seven matches with the Mariners taking five by pin and two by forfeit. The Hurricanes won three by pin, three by forfeit and one by decision.
Luke Franks (7-14) clinched the victory for his team in the 113-pound match by pinning Macy Tyson (13-16) in 3:49.
The Pamlico tilt was notable for another matchup between Javon Armstrong and Jayne. Armstrong (25-0), the 1A state champion and runner-up during the past two seasons, earned an 11-7 decision in the 285-pound bout.
“E.J. keeps closing the gap,” Smith said. “He got the first takedown and was wrestling hard but just couldn’t get the win. The margin keeps getting narrower and narrower. He’s trying to catch him, and they’ll probably match up in the regionals or states.”
Here are results of the duals:
East Carteret 49, Richlands 24
106 – Double forfeit.
113 – Johnathan Tripp (R) pin Luke Franks (EC), 1:56.
120 – Ronan Carletta (EC) maj. dec. Cooper Howe (R), 8-0
126 – Shane Hatfield (EC) win by forfeit.
132 – J.T. Lawrence (EC) win by forfeit.
138 – Gabirel Rust (R) pin Josiah Hynes (EC), 5:53.
145 – Steve Gill (EC) dec. Mikayla Taylor (R), 4-1.
152 – Ty’Von D’Antignac (R) win by forfeit.
160 – Sean Anders (R) win by forfeit.
170 – Jathan Parker (EC) win by forfeit.
182 – Jack McMahon (EC) win by forfeit.
195 – Avery Cox (EC) win by forfeit.
220 – Daniel White (EC) win by forfeit.
285 – E.J. Jayne (EC) pin Donovan Williams (N), 1:48.
East Carteret 45, Northside 30
106 – Double forfeit.
113 – Isaac Lovelady (N) pin Luke Franks (EC), 3:01.
120 – Ronan Carletta (EC) pin Trinity Lovelady (N), 0:53.
126 – Shane Hatfield (EC) dec. Josh Myers (N), 8-6.
132 – J.T. Lawrence (EC) pin Kareem Williams (N), 0:10.
138 – Donnovan Walker (N) pin Josiah Hynes (EC), 5:45.
145 – Dakari Pearson (N) pin Steve Gill (EC), 1:14.
152 – William Denson (N) win by forfeit.
160 – Gabriel Smith (N) win by forfeit.
170 – Jathan Parker (EC) win by forfeit.
182 – Jack McMahon (EC) pin Zackariah Gallardo-Chism (N), 1:19.
195 – Avery Cox (EC) win by forfeit.
220 – Daniel White (EC) win by forfeit.
285 – E.J. Jayne (EC) pin Donovan Williams (N), 1:48.
East Carteret 42, Pamlico 39
106 – Marcus Tyson (P) win by forfeit.
113 – Luke Franks (EC) pin Macy Tyson (P), 3:49.
120 – Ronan Carletta (EC) win by forfeit.
126 – Shane Hatfield (EC) pin Jarrod Ramsey (P), 1:14.
132 – J.T. Lawrence (EC) pin Elijah Dacuyan (P), 0:38.
138 – Josiah Hynes (EC) win by forfeit.
145 – Nathan Day (P) pin Steve Gill (EC), 1:18.
152 – Gage Joyner (P) win by forfeit.
160 – Trevor Wood (P) win by forfeit.
170 – Jathan Parker (EC) pin Douglas Robinson (P), 1:45.
182 – Jack McMahon (EC) pin Alex Coulter (P), 3:04.
195 – Abraham Hernandez (P) pin Avery Cox (EC), 1:44.
220 – John Lupton (P) pin Daniel White (EC), 2:33.
285 – Javon Armstrong (P) dec. E.J. Jayne (EC), 11-7.
Croatan 56, East Carteret 22
106 – Noah Pianic (C) win by forfeit.
113 – Jacob Caldwell (C) pin Luke Franks (EC), 1:30.
120 – Ronan Carletta (EC) pin Harris Rogers (C), 1:01.
126 – Luke Walker (C) tech fall Shane Hatfield (EC), 17-2.
132 – J.T. Lawrence (EC) pin Zack Barker (C), 4:22.
138 – Anthony Marello (C) pin Steve Gill (EC), 0:51.
145 – Drake Egan (C) pin Josiah Hynes (EC), 1:30.
152 – Colton Sullivan (C) win by forfeit.
160 – Zach Simonette (C) win by forfeit.
170 – Jathan Parker (EC) maj. dec. Landon Gray (C), 14-6.
182 – Dakota Gray (C) pin Jack McMahon (EC), 1:19.
195 – Ryan Lindsay (C) pin Avery Cox (EC), 1:51.
220 – Zach Lindsay (C) dec. Daniel White (EC), 6-2.
285 – E.J. Jayne (EC) win by forfeit.
New Bern 48, East Carteret 36
106 – Michael Baysden (NB) win by forfeit.
113 – Sam Barnett (NB) pin Luke Franks (EC), 0:57.
120 – Ronan Carletta (EC) pin Eh Ku (NB), 2:54.
126 – Shane Hatfield (EC) pin Eh Neysoe Jaw (NB), 4:54.
132 – J.T. Lawrence (EC) pin Ku Lah (NB), 1:46.
138 – Jackson Bird (NB) pin Josiah Hynes (EC), 0:27.
145 – Wyatt Stevens (NB) pin Steve Gill (EC), 2:19.
152 – Gary Gupton (NB) win by forfeit.
160 – Riley Dean (NB) win by forfeit.
170 – Jathan Parker (EC) pin Bradley Warren (NB), 4:19.
182 – Jaidon Bennett (NB) pin Jack McMahon (EC), 2:29.
195 – Marcus Grist (NB) pin Avery Cox (EC), 0:28.
220 – Daniel White (EC) win by forfeit.
285 – E.J. Jayne (EC) pin Taevion Cox (NB), 2:26.
