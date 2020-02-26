MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys basketball team outscored Cleveland by 18 points in the fourth quarter Tuesday night in the first round of the 3A playoffs to turn a tight game into a blowout.
The No. 6 seed Patriots (21-4) entered the final frame leading 40-32 but went on a 24-6 run in the last eight minutes to capture a 64-38 victory.
They advance to the second round for the first time since the 2013-2014 season and for just the second time since the 1986-1987 campaign.
West benefited from the return of Jalani Jones who missed the three previous three games with a broken finger. He scored 10 of his team’s 21 points in the opening quarter and finished with a game-high 18 points.
Jones is second on the team in assists (2.0) and blocks (0.6), third in both rebounds (5.5) and steals (2.0) and fourth in scoring (8.6).
After facing a 21-11 deficit following the first eight minutes of play, the No. 27 seed Rams (15-12) rebounded and outscored the home team 13-7 in the second quarter to trail by just four, 28-24, at halftime.
Ean Jones led the way for the Patriots in the third quarter with six of his 13 points as his side went on a 12-8 run to take an eight-point lead entering the fourth.
West enjoyed balanced scoring in the last frame with Jalani Jones scoring six points, while J.J. Williams, Jaylan Bradberry, Ean Jones and Gavin Gillikin each put up four each.
James Kenon joined Williams and Bradberry to score nine points apiece in the contest.
Trey Fields led Cleveland with 11 points, followed by Austin Robinson with 10.
West will next host No. 11 seed Cape Fear (18-5) at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The Colts lost five games this season, but those defeats came to just two teams in the 3A/4A Patriot Athletic Conference.
Westover (26-0), which has a No. 1 seed in the playoffs and is No. 3 in the MaxPreps 3A rankings, beat Cape Fear on three occasions. Terry Sanford (18-6), which has a No. 19 seed and is ranked No. 16 by MaxPreps, handed the Colts their other two losses.
Cape Fear is No. 15 in the MaxPreps 3A rankings while West is No. 21.
The Colts feature one of the top freshmen in the state in Treymane Parker. He averages 16.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.0 steals per game.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Cleveland...………..11 13 8 6-38
West Carteret...... 21 7 12 24-64
CLEVELAND (38) – Fields 11, Robinson 10, Matthews 6, Wiggins 4, Du. Smith 3, Ghaffar 2, Da. Smith 2.
WEST CARTERET (64) – J. Jones 18, E. Jones 13, J.J. Williams 9, Bradberry 9, Kenon 9, Gillikin 4, Ellingsworth 2.
