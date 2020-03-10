MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret lacrosse team’s record for wins in a season is three.The Patriots are one third of the way to tying that mark after opening the season Monday with an 8-7 victory over Swansboro.
“The first half was brutal,” West coach Zachery Almand said. “We started really slow. We’ve got a lot of first-year guys, and they were getting their feet underneath them. We rallied at halftime.”
West trailed the Pirates 5-2 with 6:51 to go in the second quarter when fourth-year varsity attacker Brandon Nguyen scored consecutive goals to bring his team to within a score at 5-4 with 1:27 left in the half.
Fellow fourth-year attacker Zander Pool missed the game due to a vacation.
Two minutes into the third quarter, Jackson Gainey tied it up 5-5, and Ethan Chambers gave the Patriots their first lead of the game at 6-5 with 9:35 remaining in the third quarter.
Nguyen bought his team some breathing room at 8-6 with 7:41 remaining in the fourth quarter, thanks to his third goal of the night before Swansboro’s Zechariah Frantz cut the lead back to one with 5:07 to go.
Nyugen also had three assists in the contest. Chris Nebraski chipped in with two goals and one assist, and Braden Owen tallied a goal.
West goalie Jake Johnson later made his sixth and last save of the night on a game-saving stop with 40 seconds to go in the contest on a pin-point shot.
“Jake let some garbage goals through, but he stepped up huge there at the end,” Almand said.
Johnson represents one of many changes this season for the new-look Patriots.
“Last year, a month before the season, we didn’t have a goalie,” Almand said. “Finally, somebody volunteered. Jake has actual goalie experience. And he’s only a sophomore. He’s been a blessing.”
Almand was the program’s fourth coach in five seasons when he took the job last year.
The program had struggled in its first four years, going winless in its first three seasons with a combined 0-42 record. The Patriots snapped that losing streak two years ago in the first game of the season and ended up 3-13.
There were only 15 players on last year’s team that ended up going 1-9 with the lone win coming in a 17-3 victory over Swansboro. This year, there are 22 on the roster.
“The changeover rate has been high here,” Almand said. “I love it here, and I wanted to come back. And a lot of guys came back with me.”
When asked if his second year was “night and day” from his first year, Almand said it wasn’t close.
“Night and day is an understatement,” he said. “We were as prepared as we could be but not as prepared as we needed to be last season. We were strapped for players, not just in games where the guys were constantly gassed, but you can’t have a full practice, you can’t scrimmage.”
Almand credited the West Booster Club and Athletic Director Michael Turner for a renewed commitment to a program he said is loaded with excitement and hope.
“We’ve got nine new guys from football,” he said. “We must be doing something right. All our first-year guys have a lot of raw talent. We’re trending upward. We have a good freshmen class coming in next year, and we will have three seniors starting on defense.”
