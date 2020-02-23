BEAUFORT — The third time was the charm for the Croatan girls basketball team Saturday afternoon at East Carteret.
The No. 1 seed Cougars (23-2) captured their first 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference tournament championship in their third consecutive try with a 55-44 victory over No. 2 seed Richlands (15-11).
They won their 19th straight game in the process, which is a program record, and their first league tournament title since 2008.
“I’m so proud of these girls,” said Croatan coach Andrew Gurley, who has led his team to the 20-win mark for the third season in a row. “That was big. Hopefully, we can carry that momentum into the playoffs. We didn’t play our best, but anytime you win, that builds momentum.”
Gurley spoke after the game holding a Coastal 8 Conference tournament runner-up trophy.
“This is last year’s,” he said. “I used it in my pre-game speech. I told them, ‘this one says runner-up. We need one that says champion.’”
Coatan fell 48-43 to East Carteret last season in the league tournament final and dropped a 61-41 contest to Richlands in 2018.
The Cougars, who have gone undefeated in the league over the last two regular seasons and sport a 35-game conference regular season winning streak going back to the 2017-2018 campaign, looked like a well-oiled machine in the first quarter, going on an impressive 18-2 run after trailing 5-3 to build a lead they would never relinquish.
“We maintained that 8-point, 10-point cushion the whole time,” Gurley said. “They cut it to six at one point in the second half but it was good. They didn’t go away. We knew they were going to be hungry. I’m just so glad we continued to fight.”
Haley Cousins scored six points during the first quarter run followed by Ally Roth with five and Savannah McAloon with four.
Cousins finished the night with 18 points, four rebounds and two steals, Roth went for 13 points, four rebounds and seven assists and McAloon chipped in with 10 points and five rebounds.
Roth was named the tournament MVP and Cousins was named to the all-tournament team.
Those two, along with McAloon, stepped up their games while Kelly Hagerty, who leads the team in scoring (14.5) and rebounding (10.2), struggled with foul trouble after picking up three fouls in the first half.
“It’s nice to know we can face some adversity,” Gurley said. “They’ve proved that to me several times. Even when we don’t play our best, we can win. We will need that in the playoffs because not everything is going to go perfect.”
Gurley’s team went unbeaten after Hagerty went down with an ankle injury in the first quarter of a tough 39-38 victory over Swansboro on Jan. 29 and proceeded to beat Dixon 49-27, Trask 53-40 and Richlands 52-35 without its star player.
“I think I panic more than they do (when Hagerty isn’t available)”, Gurley said. “It doesn’t faze them. Even when Kelly got hurt, it didn’t bother them, as soon as they knew she was OK and not seriously hurt. They just looked at me and asked who was coming in.”
Hagerty ended up with five points, seven rebounds and two blocks in limited action.
Facing a 21-6 deficit following Croatan’s big first quarter run, the Wildcats outscored their rival 18-9 over the next 11 minutes to cut the deficit to six at 30-24 with 6:27 left in the third quarter.
Mallory Foy had eight of her 11 points during that stretch while Arianna Hamilton had three of her team-high 14.
The teams went back and forth for the remainder of the frame with Roth scoring six of her team’s next 11 points as the Cougars held a 41-34 advantage heading into the final period.
Croatan’s Natalie Show opened up the fourth quarter with back-to-back baskets to buy her team some breathing room, and after four straight points from the Wildcats, Cousins scored two straight buckets followed by two free throws by Show to make it a 51-37 contest at the 3:11 mark.
Show finished with seven points and three rebounds.
Richlands lost Kiki Kornegay, who had seven points at the time, with an ankle injury with 6:10 to go in the game. She ranks first on the team in rebounds (10.1), assists (4.7), steals (2.8) and blocks (1.0) while ranking second in scoring (10.7),
“Losing Kiki there at the end hurt us,” Richlands coach Michael Kelly said. “She is one of our best players. But, you have to overcome adversity, and how you do that determines whether you can win.”
Croatan went 10-of-16 from the foul line while the Wildcats went 11-of-19.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Croatan............. 21 7 13 14-55
Richlands 12 7 15 10-44
CROATAN (55) – Cousins 18, Roth 13, McAloon 10, Show 7, Hagerty 5, Wolanzyk 2.
RICHLANDS (44) – Hamilton 14, Foy 11, Mills 8, Kornegay 7, Shoulders 2, Feathers 2.
