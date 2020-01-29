BEAUFORT — East Carteret eased to another 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference boys basketball win Tuesday with an 80-39 mercy-rule victory over Richlands.
The Mariners (12-3) captured their eighth straight triumph, and seven of those have come by double digits. The Beaufort club has taken those eight consecutive wins by an average of 24.4 points. Five of those wins have come by at least 29 points.
East looked to be in a battle late in the first quarter with a 11-9 lead but proceeded to close the period on a 7-0 run and then opened the second on a 9-0 run to pull ahead 27-9.
“I thought we started out slow,” East coach Daniel Griffee said. “We couldn’t get into a rhythm. I don’t know if it was lack of focus or what.”
After a brief rebound by the Wildcats that saw the visitors outscore the home team 10-4 over the next two minutes, the Mariners ended the first half of play on a 15-2 run.
Bennie Brooks scored 11 of his game-high 26 points in the second quarter, while Henry Tillett, who connected on three thee-pointers in the first half, scored eight of his 15 in the frame.
“Henry hit a couple of threes, and it changed the dynamic,” Griffee said. “We made some layups and got some turnovers. We played well from the second quarter on. From that point, we played exactly like we wanted to play.”
East led by 25 points at the half thanks to a 46-21 spread and then quickly built on that lead, opening the third quarter on a 20-4 run to start the 40-point mercy rule running clock.
“It can be hard to take care of business in a game like this where we 40-point this team last time, but you have to realize that anybody can beat you on any night. You have to do your job, do the things you need to do and don’t worry about who you’re playing.”
Twelve players scored for the Mariners. Perry Austin had eight points, followed by Erik Jernigan with seven, Mason Rose five, Jacob Nelson and Deon Todd four apiece, David Benders and Tyler Williford each added three, while Jayden Shelton and Josef Lawrence chipped in two apiece and Qualik Nolon one.
Branten Fountain led Richlands with 16 points, followed by Dominic Green with 11.
East’s win allowed it to keep pace with Pender in the race for the conference championship. Each team is 8-1 in the league after Pender beat Trask 78-39 on Tuesday. The Mariners will travel Friday to take on Trask (8-10 overall, 3-6 league).
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Richlands........ 11 10 11 7-39
East Carteret... 18 28 21 13-80
RICHLANDS (39) – Fountain 16, Green 11, Caldwell 4, Rowe 2, Jones 2, Jenkins 2, Smith 2.
EAST CARTERET (80) – Brooks 26, Tillett 15, Austin 8, Jernigan 7, Rose 5, Nelson 4, Todd 4, Benders 3, Williford 3, Shelton 2, Lawrence 2, Nolon 1.
