MOREHEAD CITY — The big 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference matchup between Croatan and Richlands highlights this week’s slate.
Most of the nine members like Croatan, but Brian Bailey (WNCT-9), Deana King (NCPreps.com) and Brian Barnes (CarolinaGridiron.com) go with Richlands.
Four of the next nine high school games are unanimous picks with the entire panel taking Southwest Onslow over East Carteret, West Carteret over White Oak, D.H. Conley over C.B. Aycock and Wallace-Rose Hill over Clinton.
Billy Weaver (WITN-7) breaks from the pack in two games, selecting Swansboro over Jacksonville and South Central over New Bern.
Zack Nally (News-Times) is the only one to go with Northside-Jacksonville over Havelock, and King is the only one who likes Greene Central over West Craven.
Brian North (WCTI-12), Dennis Thomason (News-Times) and Bailey pick Ayden-Grifton over North Lenoir.
There is one college and NFL game apiece.
J.J. Smith (News-Times) and Tim Hower (CoastalPreps.com) grab Duke over North Carolina.
Bailey, Smith and Thomason take San Francisco over Carolina.
The online editors nipped the TV sports anchors last week in the team standings with a 26-10 record. North, Bailey and Weaver went 25-11. Carteret Publishing took third with a 23-13 mark.
Thomason, Bailey, King and Barnes tied for the top spot in the individual standings with 9-3 records. Hower, Nally, North and Weaver tied with 8-4 outings, followed by Smith at 6-6.
The entire panel correctly picked Jacksonville over West Carteret, Croatan over Trask and Holmes over
Washington County.
Weaver was the only one to miss on Wallace-Rose Hill’s win over Midway, and Smith was the lone member who failed to take both West Brunswick over North Brunswick and D.H. Conley over Washington.
Weaver was the only one to rightly go with North Lenoir over West Craven, and Hower was the only one to wisely choose Virginia Tech over North Carolina.
Bailey and Weaver missed on Northside-Jacksonville’s victory over Swansboro, while King and Hower failed to go with Dixon over East Carteret.
Bailey and King were the only two to rightly pick Boston College over N.C. State.
The Virginia-Duke matchup was a 5-4 split with Bailey, Weaver, Thomason, King and Barnes rightly selecting Virginia.
The online editors retook the lead in the overall team standings after losing it the previous week for the first time since the first week of the season. King, Hower and Barnes sport a 224-94 record. Carteret Publishing fell back to its customary second spot at 223-95. The TV sports anchors have a 214-014 mark.
Thomason grabbed sole possession of the top spot in the overall individual standings for the first time this season with a 78-28 record. Hower dropped back to second at 77-39, followed by Bailey at 75-31 and King at 74-32. Smith, Nally and Barnes are tied for fifth with 73-33 marks, followed by North at 70-36 and Weaver at 69-37.
