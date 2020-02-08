BEAUFORT — Bennie Brooks put his name in the Mariners’ record book Friday night with 47 points in a 77-50 win over Southwest Onslow.
The East Carteret junior broke Sam Johnson’s school record of 46 points set in the 2014-2015 state championship season.
Brooks hit seven three-pointers, eight two-point buckets and 10 free throws. He went for 21 points in the first quarter thanks to five three-pointers, added eight points in the second, 16 in the third and two in the fourth.
No other player on the team scored in double figures.
East (15-3) won its 11th game in a row and moved to 11-1 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference to keep pace with Pender (15-6, 11-1) in the race to share the league title.
The Mariners will finish the regular season this week with two games, hosting Lejeune (11-8, 7-5) on Tuesday and traveling to Croatan (9-11, 6-6). Pender will host Croatan on Tuesday and travel to Lejeune on Friday.
East had to scrap to get past a feisty Dixon squad Tuesday in a 61-56 triumph Tuesday.
“That was a tough one but a good one,” East coach Daniel Griffee said. “We needed that one. We can’t afford to give one up here late.”
The Mariners’ previous six wins came by an average of 24.7 points. Their last win by single digits came on Jan. 7 in a 58-57 victory over the Bulldogs (16-6). Before that contest, they captured back-to-back 29-point wins.
--------------------------
BEAUFORT — The East Carteret girls basketball team fell 70-19 on Friday night to Southwest Onslow.
The Stallions (8-8) moved to 8-4 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference.
East’s game versus Dixon on Tuesday was a welcome change.
After losing four in a row by at least 20 points, the Mariners played one of their best games of the season in a 44-39 defeat versus Dixon.
“We played a lot better than we have been,” East coach Keith Bernauer said. “We executed on offense and defense. Losses like that hurt, but it’s better than losing by 20 every night.”
East (3-13 overall) lost a game by single digits for the first time since Dec. 3, having dropped its previous four by an average of 24.8 points. The Beaufort squad had lost eight of its previous nine games by an average of 20.2.
The only win for the Mariners since mid-December came in a 53-20 triumph over Lejeune (0-16), which at 0-12 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference, is the only team that ranks behind East with a 2-9 mark.
The spirited contest versus Dixon (8-14) came against a much tougher opponent with the Bulldogs going to 6-6 in the league and moving to within a game of Trask (12-7, 7-5) for fourth place in the Coastal 8.
