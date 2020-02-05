OCEAN — The Croatan wrestling team kept its hopes alive at advancing to the N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) 2A state duals final for the third straight season with a pair of first- and second-round wins Tuesday.
The Cougars (24-3) topped West Davidson (14-6) in the first round before having a much easier time of it in a 66-15 victory over Cummings (11-6).
Croatan will now face Trinity (29-3) in the third round with the winner meeting either Wheatmore (27-10) or Washington (35-9) in the regional final.
The state duals finals for all four classifications will be Saturday in the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse.
The Cougars will host the 2A individual regional tournament Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14-15.
--------------------------
MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret wrestling team saw its duals season end in the second round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) 3A state tournament Tuesday with a tight 39-33 loss to C.B. Aycock.
West had advanced to the second round with an even closer match, a 37-35 win over Person County (13-6).
C.B. Aycock will go on to wrestle Fike (31-4) in third-round action Thursday.
The Patriots will now prepare for individual regional tournament action Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14-15 at Cleveland High School.
--------------------------
BEAUFORT — The East Carteret wrestling team ended its N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) 1A state duals season Tuesday with a 40-30 loss in the second round to host South Stanley.
The Mariners, who had a first-round bye, wrapped up their duals season with a 21-22 record, the 21 wins marking the most ever in program history.
South Stanley (32-19), which defeated North Stanley (1-16) 60-24 in the first round, will face Uwharrie County (40-1) in the third round Thursday.
East will now turn its attention to the individual regional championships Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14-15.
