RICHLANDS — The Croatan girls tennis team wrapped up a season of streaks Thursday with another shutout of a 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference opponent.
It was fitting that the Cougars’ undefeated season (17-0 overall) ended with their 12th shutout of the season. Their 9-0 victory over Richlands locked up a second straight Coastal 8 championship. The Cougars have won 15 straight league matches and this season didn’t allow more than two points to any one opponent.
Next up for Croatan is participation in the state playoffs-qualifying conference tournament at Jacksonville Commons
on Tuesday.
The overall records of the Cougars’ singles lineup signal the level of success the team has sustained this year. Maddie Tsirlis at No. 1 improved to 16-1 with a 6-0, 6-0 blanking of Richlands’ Samantha Cartwright, Grace Burrows at No. 2 improved to 15-0 with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Calyn McMullen and Katie Sink at No. 3 upped her record to 14-1 with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Emma Lapan.
Laura Hartman at No. 4 is still undefeated at 14-0 after a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Annabell Rocha, as is Jessica Stern at 14-0 at No. 5 wit ha 6-0, 6-0 win over Kennedy Gause. Aidan Cobb at No. 6 improved to 13-1 with her win over Shelby Fortier, capturing the only tiebreaker set of the match with a 2-6, 6-2, 10-5 finish.
In doubles, Burrows and Sink at No. 1 improved to 4-0 together with an 8-1 win over Lapan and Gause. Jocelyn Chiavola and Tayla Statham improved to 6-1 with an 8-0 shutout of Rocha and Fortier, while Grace Meyer and Mia Raynor at No. 3 improved to a team-high 10-1 with an 8-2 victory over Emma Good and Lauren Miller.
Here are results of the match:
Croatan 9, Richlands 0
Singles
No. 1: Maddie Tsirlis (C) def. Samantha Cartwright (R), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2: Grace Burrows (C) def. Calyn McMullen (R), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3: Katie Sink (C )def. Emma Lapan (R), 6-0, 6-2.
No. 4: Laura Hartman (C) def. Annabell Rocha (R), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 5: Jessica Stern (C) def. Kenedy Gause (R), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 6: Aidan Cobb (C) def. Shelby Fortier (R), 2-6, 6-2 (10-5).
Doubles
No. 1: Burrows/Sink (C) def. Lapan/Gause (R), 8-1.
No. 2: Jocelyn Chiavola/Tayla Statham (C) def. Rocha/Fortier (R), 8-0.
No. 3: Grace Meyer/Mia Raynor (C) def. Emma Good/Lauren Miller (R), 8-2.
