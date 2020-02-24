Baseball
MLB Spring Training: Orioles at Phillies...................... (MLB) 1 p.m.
MLB Spring Training: Cardinals at Marlins.................. (MLB) 4 p.m.
Basketball
College men: Louisville at Florida St. ....................... (ESPN) 7 p.m.
College women: Duke at N.C. State........................ (ESPN2) 7 p.m.
College women: Baylor at West Virginia...................... (FS1) 7 p.m.
NBA: Hawks at 76ers................................................. (NBA) 7 p.m.
College men: West Virginia at Texas....................... (ESPNU) 7 p.m.
College men: Nebraska at Illinois............................... (BTN) 8 p.m.
College men: Oklahoma St. at Kansas...................... (ESPN) 9 p.m.
College women: Creighton at Stanford................... (ESPN2) 9 p.m.
NBA: Grizzlies at Clippers.................................... (NBA) 10:30 p.m.
Soccer
Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Union Berlin..... (FS2) 2:20 p.m.
PLS: Liverpool vs. West Ham............................ (NBCSN) 2:55 p.m.
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.