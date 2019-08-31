MOREHEAD CITY — The East Carteret girls tennis team improved to 3-1 Thursday with a 5-4 victory over West Carteret that went down to the wire.
The two teams met at Shevans Park in Morehead City, left to play on the four-court “Calico” Jack McCann courts when the home site for both teams, Fort Benjamin Park in Newport, was triple-booked with Croatan. All three county schools share the latter, six-court facility.
The two teams played the doubles round first with West (0-2) coming out leading 2-1. East won the singles round 4-2.
--------------------------
NEWPORT — The East Carteret girls tennis team suffered its first loss of the season versus Swansboro in a 6-3 outcome before rebounding with an 8-1 win over Havelock.
After taking a 6-3 triumph in the season opener against Ayden-Grifton and squeaking out a 5-4 victory over West Carteret, the Mariners are now 3-1 on the season.
--------------------------
PELETIER — Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway will host Moore’s Olde Tyme Barbeque Chicken & Seafood Labor Day Classic today.
Along with the Limited Late Models, Street Stocks, Legends, Mini Stocks, U-CARs and Champ Karts will all be in. Tickets are available at the gate for $15 for adults, while kids 10 and under get in free.
For more information about the race, visit the track’s official website at www.carteretspeedway.com, “like” Carteret County Speedway on Facebook or follow @carteretcoswy on Twitter.
--------------------------
(For complete stories on these briefs, see the newsstand and home delivery edition or the full online e-edition.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.