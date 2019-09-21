JACKSONVILLE — If Croatan ever figures out how to hold on to the football, who knows how good it can be?
A week after turning it over five times in a 32-28 comeback win over Pamlico, the Cougars turned it over four times Friday in a 28-6 loss at Southwest Onslow.
The Stallions took the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference opener to earn the inside track in the league race. Both teams evened their overall records to 2-2.
The Cougars, who had five fumbles against Pamlico, were effective on offense in the first half at Southwest, but three fumbles, including one inside the Stallions’ 30-yard line just before halftime, did them in.
They finally got on the scoreboard with 6:24 to go in the game when Evan King hit Andrew Mendolia for a 20-yard touchdown pass.
Big plays proved the difference for Southwest Onslow as it jumped out to a 20-0 lead at halftime. The highlight of the first two quarters came at the 2:35 mark of the first when quarterback Isaac Moore found Antonio Simmons for a 77-yard pitch-and-catch score.
Moore threw for 133 yards on just five completions, while Simmons had 122 yards on only three catches.
Five Stallions had at least 20 yards rushing with Tyquan Pagan leading the way with 87 yards on 11 carries. Tariq Sessoms had 78 yards on eight carries.
Southwest Onslow held a 374-240 advantage in total yards.
Colton Sullivan led Croatan with 80 yards on 10 carries, followed by Alex Barnes with 30 yards on eight and Dustin Hayden with 28 yards on 11.
King tossed for 83 yards on four completions.
Southwest Onslow will next host Dixon (2-2) this coming Friday, while Croatan will travel to Lejeune (1-3). Dixon defeated White Oak 52-16 on Friday while Lejeune was off.
