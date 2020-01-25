OCEAN — The Croatan boys basketball team was outgunned in the fourth quarter of a 47-43 loss to Lejeune at home on Friday.
The Cougars (6-9 overall) only faced a 38-36 deficit heading into the final eight minutes, but the Devil Pups (8-7) got the better of their host, outscoring them 15-7 down the stretch.
The loss dropped Croatan to 3-5 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference, while Lejeune jumped to 4-4. Dixon (6-2) leads the 2A portion of the conference, while Pender (7-1) and East Carteret (7-1) lead the 1A side.
Croatan’s leading scorers were Ryan Bellamy and Dustin Hayden with nine apiece and Major Hawkins with eight.
Other scorers were Eric Nutz and Jack Riley with five each, Aaron Keel three, Andrew Mendolia two and Hayden Crow and Daquan Dillahunt one apiece.
Top scorers for Lejeune were Andrew Naverro with a game-high 19 points and Jaylon Armstrong 13.
Croatan will be on the road against Southwest Onslow on Tuesday. The Stallions are playing home games at Dixon while repairs are still being made to the gym after damage from Hurricane Florence over a year ago.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Lejeune........... 15 17 6 15-47
Croatan........... 13 17 6 7-43
LEJEUNE (47) – Naverro 19, Armstrong 13, Lee 6, Hans 4, Simon 4, McClane 1.
CROATAN (43) – R. Bellamy 9, Hayden 9, Hawkins 8, Nutz 5, Riley 5, Keel 3, Mendolia 2, Crow 1, Dillahunt 1.
