SWANSBORO — The Croatan girls tennis team got its week started with a win Tuesday, downing Swansboro on the road 8-1.
The match began with a court dedication to Croatan head coach Jim Sheehan who spent 33 years at Swansboro and founded the tennis program with his wife, Ellen.
-------------------------
OCEAN — Set pieces were the name of the game Tuesday in a 2-2 tie between Croatan and visiting New Hanover boys soccer teams.
The Cougars overcame a 2-0 deficit in the first half with two goals that got their start from free kicks. Even the second goal from New Hanover came off a penalty kick. The Cougars start the season 0-0-1 with the tie, while New Hanover moved to 0-1-1.
-------------------------
MOREHEAD CITY — Another county volleyball matchup between West Carteret and East Carteret on Tuesday resulted in another comfortable victory for the Patriots.
The red, white and blue eased by the Mariners, taking the contest 25-14, 25-12, 25-15. West has won 14 in a row over its county rival, including eight consecutive by straight sets. The Morehead City club has won 21 of the last 22 in the series.
Morgan’s team showed more spirit the previous night, taking Northside-Jacksonville to five sets. The Mariners lost the first two sets 25-23, 25-17 before rallying 25-8, 25-22 in the next two sets. The Monarchs outlasted the visitors 15-12 in the final set.
-------------------------
(For complete stories of these briefs, see the newsstand and home delivery edition or the full online e-edition.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.