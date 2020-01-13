MONDAY

Basketball

College men: Boston University at Loyola, Md. ....... (CBSSN) 7 p.m.

Football

College: CFP National Championship...... (ESPN, ESPN2) 7:30 p.m.

    (LSU vs. Clemson in New Orleans)

Golf

Korn Ferry: Bahamas Great Exuma 2nd round............ (GOLF) 2 p.m.

Hockey

NHL: Hurricanes at Capitals...................................... (FSCR) 7 p.m.

NHL: Bruins at Flyers.................................................. (NHL) 7 p.m.

* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location

