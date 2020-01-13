MONDAY
Basketball
College men: Boston University at Loyola, Md. ....... (CBSSN) 7 p.m.
Football
College: CFP National Championship...... (ESPN, ESPN2) 7:30 p.m.
(LSU vs. Clemson in New Orleans)
Golf
Korn Ferry: Bahamas Great Exuma 2nd round............ (GOLF) 2 p.m.
Hockey
NHL: Hurricanes at Capitals...................................... (FSCR) 7 p.m.
NHL: Bruins at Flyers.................................................. (NHL) 7 p.m.
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.