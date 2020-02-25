GREENSBORO — Six Croatan grapplers traveled to Greensboro over the weekend to compete in the N.C. High School Athletic Association state wrestling tournament.
The Cougars standout season, which included a third straight dual team state championship runner-up finish, fizzled out with no wrestlers placing in the top three. The team scored 34 points to place 14th overall.
The only grappler to take a step up on the five-person podium was Jacob Caldwell (47-9) at 106 pounds. The senior placed fourth in his weight class after winning an east regional crown the prior week.
Caldwell met Eli Thomas (55-3) of Forbush in the consolation finals, falling in a razor-thin 4-3 decision. He reached the third-place match with a 5-2 decision over North Wilkes’ Cameron Teague (35-7). Caldwell was knocked from the first-place bracket with a 9-0 loss by major decision to Foard’s Brock Carey (43-3) who reached the finals before losing a 5-4 decision to Jorden Schlossman (51-6) of North Lincoln.
Dakota Gray (45-18) was the only other Cougar to place in the top six, finishing sixth at 182 pounds with a 7-1 loss by decision to West Davidson’s Dallas Thomas in the fifth-place match. Gray fell in the consolation semifinals to West Wilkes’ Alex Roland (41-6).
The remaining four grapplers lost in the second round of the consolation bracket, including east regional champion Colton Sullivan (36-11) at 152 pounds, regional runner-up Ryan Lindsay (38-15) at 195, Drake Egan (39-14) at 145 and Luke Walker (29-15) at 126.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.