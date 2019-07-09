MOREHEAD CITY — Eight Morehead City Marlins traveled to Savannah, Ga. on Sunday and Monday for the Coastal Plain League’s All-Star Showdown.
There were nine Marlins tabbed as All-Stars, but pitching selection Kenny Wells signed a free agent contract with the Atlanta Braves last week and was not available.
The remaining Marlins who attended the event were Connor Schultz (Butler), Eric Miles (Presbyterian), Leo Perez (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi), Dusty Baker (East Carolina), Jack Harris (San Francisco State), Jordan Schulefand (Richmond), Hunter Shepherd (Catawba) and Cal Hehnke (Nebraska-Omaha).
--------------------------
MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Marlins fell to the Fayetteville SwampDogs 13-5 on Saturday in Coastal Plain League East Division action.
The Fish (22-9 overall) went into the all-star break on a two-game skid after falling to the Holly Springs Salamanders 5-4 on Friday. The losing streak followed a league-record 14-game win streak that gave the Marlins a CPL-best 19-7 record for the first half of the summer collegiate, wood-bat season.
The Marlins’ second half of the season record is 3-2. They lead the East Division for the season by a strong 5 1/2 games. The SwampDogs (16-15) are in second, followed by the Salamanders (13-18) in third and the Wilmington Sharks (10-19) in fourth.
--------------------------
BUCHANAN, Mich. — Cooper Webb is riding better than he has all season as the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship enters the final five events of the year.
For the second consecutive race, the county native posted his best performance of the campaign. He took third in the opening moto to capture his third podium finish of the season. He then placed fifth in the final moto to take fourth overall at the Circle K RedBud National.
The Redbull KTM Factory Racing rider also claimed fourth overall in the previous race with a 4-4 day. He’s finished in the top five in each of the past six motos after putting up only two top-five finishes in the first eight motos of the year.
--------------------------
PELETIER — Summer Speedweeks at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway kicked off in spectacular fashion Saturday night with a close finish between siblings Carmen and Morgan Odum from Jacksonville in the first feature of the Goldsboro driver Dylan Newsome celebrated his 21st birthday in style with his Charger in victory lane after edging Travis Truett in another tight finish to close out the Firecracker Clash.Firecracker Clash presented by Solid Rock Carriers. Brandon Clements dominated in the 75-lap Limited Late Model feature to pick up his second consecutive victory.
Canadian driver Cory Hall led wire to wire in Legends to score the win over a frantic four-car battle for second, which ultimately went to Jordan Lamothe.
Justin Thompson picked up the win over his father, B.J. Thompson, in a close finish in the Champ Kart feature.
Andrew Jackson picked up his third victory of the season in U-CAR competition.
Travis Miller dominated in the Sportsman’s Wholesale Mini-Stock feature, and
Justin Hall was victorious in the Mini Cup race.
--------------------------
(For complete stories of these briefs, see the newsstand and the home delivery edition or the full online e-edition.)
