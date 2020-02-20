Basketball
College women: Louisville at Georgia Tech................ (FSCR) 6 p.m.
College women: Clemson at Syracuse...................... (ACCN) 6 p.m.
College men: Ohio St. at Iowa.................................. (ESPN) 7 p.m.
College men: Connecticut at Temple....................... (ESPN2 7 p.m.
College men: South Florida at Wichita St. .............. (CBSSN) 7 p.m.
College men: Boston College at Northeastern........... (NESN) 7 p.m.
College men: Vermont at Stony Brook.................... (ESPNU) 7 p.m.
College women: Tennessee at Arkansas................... (SECN) 7 p.m.
NBA: Nets at 76ers..................................................... (TNT) 8 p.m.
College women: Virginia Tech at Notre Dame............ (FSCR) 8 p.m.
College women: N.C. State at Miami........................ (ACCN) 8 p.m.
College men: Oregon St. at Arizona......................... (Pac12) 8 p.m.
College men: Michigan St. at Nebraska.................. (FS1) 8:30 p.m.
College men: Oregon at Arizona St. ......................... (ESPN) 9 p.m.
College men: Southern Cal. at Colorado.................. (ESPN2) 9 p.m.
College men: Santa Clara at BYU........................... (CBSSN) 9 p.m.
College men: UNC-Asheville at Radford.................. (ESPNU) 9 p.m.
College women: Mississippi St. at Auburn................. (SECN) 9 p.m.
College men: Stanford at Washington................... (Pac12) 10 p.m.
College men: UCLA at Utah.................................. (FS1) 10:30 p.m.
NBA: Rockets at Warriors.................................... (TNT) 10:30 p.m.
College men: San Francisco at Gonzaga............... (ESPN2) 11 p.m.
College men: Loyola Mary. at St. Mary’s Cal. ........ (CBSSN) 11 p.m.
College men: Hawaii at UC Riverside.................... (ESPNU) 11 p.m.
Golf
PGA: Puerto Rico Open 1st round....................... (GOLF) 10:30 a.m.
PGA: WGC Mexico Championship 1st round............... (GOLF) 2 p.m.
Soccer
CONCACAF CL: Leg 1 round of 16 in Costa Rica.......... (FS2) 8 p.m.
(AD San Carlos vs. New York City FC)
CONCACAF CL: Leg 1 round of 16 in Honduras.......... (FS2) 10 p.m.
(CD Olimpia vs. Seattle)
Wrestling
College men: Northern Iowa at Wisconsin................... (BTN) 9 p.m.
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.