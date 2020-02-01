HOLLY RIDGE — Another league wrestling season came down to Croatan and Dixon on Wednesday night.
Croatan earned a 39-22 victory to capture its second 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference championship in a row. It is the 18th league title in the Cougars’ 21 varsity seasons under coach David Perry.
Each team entered the match with 6-0 conference records. Croatan moved to 7-0 and 22-3 overall, while the Bulldogs dropped to 6-1 and 15-4 overall.
Dixon won the Coastal 8 title in the league’s first year and the 2A East Central Conference crown in that league’s last season in 2017.
The teams shared the ECC championship in 2016 and 2014 with the Bulldogs winning it outright in 2015.
Dixon has earned five conference titles in the past seven years, while Croatan has garnered four
Zack Barker, Anthony Marello and Eli Simonette made sure to squash any drama Wednesday with three matches left and the Cougars holding on to a tenuous 27-22 lead.
Barker (18-17) gained a 12-9 decision over Kenneth Hasman (1-3) in the 132-pound match to make it 30-22, and Marello (30-14) put it out of reach at 33-22 with a 9-3 decision over Ethan Mills (32-13) in the 138-pound bout.
Simonette (19-10) provided the final tally by pinning Alan Davis (4-5) in 31 seconds at 145 pounds.
The match was closer than the 17-point spread that decided it. Seven bouts were won by six points or less. Croatan went 5-2 in those tilts. Five matches were won by four points or less. Croatan went 4-1 in those matches.
Zach Simonette (27-15) earned a 4-2 sudden victory over Adrian DeSousa (26-22) in the 170-pound match, and Zach Lindsay (19-13) edged Garritt Jernigan (0-2) by a 2-0 decision in the 285-pound matchup.
Drake Egan (32-11) held on for a 5-1 decision over Joshua McMichael (14-15) at 152 pounds.
Jacob Caldwell (39-7), Eli Simonette (19-10), Colton Sullivan (31-8) and Carson Perkins (4-4) each earned bonus points with Caldwell, Simonette and Sullivan winning by pins and Perkins by forfeit.
Here are results of the match:
Croatan 39, Dixon 22
106 – Jacob Caldwell (C) pin Camilio Aragon (D), 0:42.
113 – Logan Pugh (D) pin Harris Rogers (C), 2:45.
120 – Dallas Senay (D) pin Angelica Steffy (C), 1:30.
126 – Keegan Bolman (D) dec. Luke Walker (C), 7-1.
132 – Zack Barker (C) dec. Kenneth Hasman (D), 12-9.
138 – Anthony Marello (C) dec. Ethan Mills (C), 9-3.
145 – Eli Simonette (C) pin Alan Davis (D), 0:31.
152 – Drake Egan (C) dec. Joshua McMichael (D), 5-1.
160 – Colton Sullivan (C) pin Bryston DeSousa (D).
170 – Zach Simonette (C) sudden victory Adrian DeSousa (D), 4-2.
182 – Tyler Proffitt (D) maj. dec. Dakota Gray (C), 15-4.
195 – Andrew Edens (D) dec. Ryan Lindsay (C), 4-2.
220 – Carson Perkins (C) win by forfeit.
285 – Zach Lindsay (C) dec. Garritt Jernigan (D) 2-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.