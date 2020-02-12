Basketball
College men: Creighton at Seton Hall..................... (FS1) 6:30 p.m.
College men: Xavier at Butler............................ (CBSSN) 6:30 p.m.
College men: South Carolina at Georgia.............. (SECN) 6:30 p.m.
College men: Alabama at Auburn........................... (ESPN2) 7 p.m.
College men: Boston College at Miami...................... (FSCR) 7 p.m.
College men: Connecticut at SMU...................... (ESPNEWS) 7 p.m.
College women: Lehigh at Holy Cross....................... (NESN) 7 p.m.
College men: George Mason at VCU........................ (ESPNU) 7 p.m.
College men: Rutgers at Ohio St. ............................... (BTN) 7 p.m.
NBA: Bucks at Pacers......................................... (ESPN) 7:30 p.m.
College men: Louisville at Georgia Tech................... (ACCN) 8 p.m.
College men: Marquette at Villanova..................... (FS1) 8:30 p.m.
College men: Providence at St. John’s............... (CBSSN) 8:30 p.m.
College men: Florida at Texas A&M..................... (SECN) 8:30 p.m.
College men: Iowa St. at Oklahoma........................ (ESPN2) 9 p.m.
College men: Houston at South Florida................... (ESPNU) 9 p.m.
College men: Michigan at Northwestern...................... (BTN) 9 p.m.
NBA: Lakers at Nuggets......................................... (ESPN) 10 p.m.
Golf
LPGA: ISPS Handa Australian Open 1st round............ (GOLF) 9 p.m.
Hockey
NHL: Canadiens at Bruins................................. (NBCSN) 7:30 p.m.
NHL: Flames at Kings.......................................... (NBCSN) 10 p.m.
Softball
College women: Western Carolina at Clemson.... (ACCN) 2:30 p.m.
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.