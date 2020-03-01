Auto Racing
NASCAR RaceDay in Fontana..................................... (FS1) 2 p.m.
NASCAR RaceDay in Fontana................................... (WFXI) 3 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Series in Fontana.......... (WFXI) 3:30 p.m.
Baseball
MLB Spring Training: Braves at Red Sox........... (MLB, NESN) 1 p.m.
MLB Spring Training: Cardinals at Astros.................... (MLB) 8 p.m.
Basketball
College women: Texas A&M at South Carolina.......... (ESPN2) Noon
College men: Creighton at St. John’s............................. (FS1) Noon
College men: South Florida at Temple...................... (CBSSN) Noon
College women: Iowa at Rutgers.................................. (BTN) Noon
College women: Virginia Tech at Louisville................. (ACCN) Noon
College men: Cincinnati at Houston.......................... (ESPN) 1 p.m.
College women: TCU at West Texas............................. (YES) 1 p.m.
College men: Xavier at Georgetown......................... (WNCT) 2 p.m.
College women: Duke at UNC-Chapel Hill................ (ESPN2) 2 p.m.
College women: N.C. State at Virginia....................... (FSCR) 2 p.m.
College men: Western Kentucky at North Texas..... (CBSSN) 2 p.m.
College men: St. Louis at Rhode Island................... (ESPNU) 2 p.m.
College men: Indiana at Illinois................................... (BTN) 2 p.m.
College women: Notre Dame at Florida St. .............. (ACCN) 2 p.m.
NBA G-League: Raptors at Long Island....................... (NBA) 3 p.m.
College women: Washington at Oregon.................. (Pac12) 3 p.m.
College women: DePaul at Marquette......................... (FS2) 3 p.m.
NBA: 76ers at Clippers........................................ (WCTI) 3:30 p.m.
College men: Michigan at Ohio St. .......................... (WNCT) 4 p.m.
College women: Maryland at Minnesota................. (ESPN2) 4 p.m.
College women: Boston College at Syracuse............. (FSCR) 4 p.m.
College men: Towson at Northeastern.................... (CBSSN) 4 p.m.
College men: Wichita St. at SMU............................ (ESPNU) 4 p.m.
College men: Northwestern at Nebraska............... (BTN) 4:15 p.m.
College men: Colorado at Stanford......................... (ESPNU) 6 p.m.
College women: Virginia Tech at Louisville............... (ACCN) 6 p.m.
College men: Minnesota at Wisconsin................... (BTN) 6:30 p.m.
NBA: Timberwolves at Nuggets................................. (ESPN) 8 p.m.
Football
Australian: Richmond vs. Collingwood.................... (FS2) Midnight
XFL: Houston at Dallas............................................... (FS1) 4 p.m.
XFL: DC at Tampa Bay............................................ (ESPN2) 7 p.m.
Golf
European: Oman Open final round............................ (GOLF) 3 a.m.
PGA: Honda Classic final round................................. (GOLF) 1 p.m.
PGA: Honda Classic final round................................. (WITN) 3 p.m.
PGA Champions: Cologuard Classic final round.... (GOLF) 4:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
College women: Utah at Washington...................... (Pac12) 5 p.m.
Hockey
NHL: Flyers at Rangers............................................... (WITN) Noon
NHL: Capitals at Wild............................................. (NBCSN) 8 p.m.
NHL: Kings at Golden Knights......................... (NBCSN) 10:30 p.m.
Lacrosse
College men: Cornell at Ohio St. .............................. (ESPNU) Noon
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 246 in Las Vegas.......................................... (ESPN2) 11 p.m.
Rugby
Guinness Pro14: Connacht vs. Southern Kings... (ESPNEWS) 8 a.m.
HSBC World Sevens Series in L.A. day 2.......... (NBCSN) 11:30 a.m.
HSBC World Sevens Series in L.A. day 2................. (NBCSN) 4 p.m.
MLR: United New York a Houston........................... (CBSSN) 6 p.m.
Sailing
GP Sydney day 2.................................................. (CBSSN) 10 a.m.
Soccer
Serie A: AC Milan vs. Genoa.............................. (ESPN2) 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Union Berlin vs. Wolfsburg.................. (FS1) 7:20 a.m.
PLS: Everton vs. Manchester United.................. (NBCSN) 8:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Leipzig vs. Bayer Leverkusen.............. (FS1) 9:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Werder Bremen vs. Ein. Frankfurt..... (FS2) 11:50 a.m.
MLS: Seattle vs. Chicago.......................................... (ESPN) 3 p.m.
MLS: Los Angeles FC vs. Inter Miami CF............... (ESPN) 5:30 p.m.
MLS: Portland vs. Minnesota................................. (FS1) 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
College women: Ohio St. vs. Florida St. in Orlando...... (TNN) 4 p.m.
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
