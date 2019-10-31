MOREHEAD CITY — High school games complete the schedule this week for the nine members.
And the panel is in much agreement.
Of the 12 contests on the docket, eight are unanimous picks, while two other ones see just one panelist break from the pack each time.
The entire panel goes with East Carteret over Lejeune, Northside-Jacksonville over West Carteret, Croatan over Pender, Havelock over Swansboro, Ayden-Grifton over Greene Central, J.H. Rose over South Central, Holmes over Manteo and New Hanover over West Brunswick.
Brian North (WCTI-12) is the only one to take West Craven over Washington, and Billy Weaver (WITN-7) is the only one who likes Topsail over Hoggard.
Three panelists are in the minority each time in two other matchups, and North and Weaver are involved each time.
Dennis Thomason (News-Times) joins them to pick Dixon over Richlands, while J.J. Smith (News-Times) joins them to take North Lenoir over Kinston.
Carteret Publishing took the top spot last week in the team standing with a 28-8 record, followed by the TV sports anchors at 27-9. The online editors went 23-13.
Thomason led the way with an impressive 11-1 outing, followed by Brian Bailey (WNCT-9) and North at 10-2 apiece. Smith went 9-3, followed by Tim Hower (CoastalPreps.com), Zack Nally (News-Times) and Brian Barnes (CarolinaGridiron.com) each at 8-4. Deana King (NCPreps.com) and Weaver each went 7-5.
The entire panel correctly picked Southwest Onslow over East Carteret, West Carteret over White Oak and D.H. Conley over C.B. Aycock.
The entire panel missed on Clinton’s win over Wallace-Rose Hill.
Weaver failed to take both Jacksonville over Swansboro and New Bern over South Central, Nally failed to go with Havelock over Northside-Jacksonville and King failed to pick West Craven over Greene Central.
Smith and Hower missed on North Carolina’s victory over Duke.
North, Bailey and Thomason rightly went with Ayden-Grifton over North Lenoir, while Bailey, Smith and Thomason correctly chose San Francisco over Carolina.
Bailey, King and Barnes missed on Croatan’s win over Richlands.
A week after losing the lead in the overall team standings, Carteret Publishing retook it with a 251-103 mark. The online editors fell four games back at 247-107. The TV sports anchors have a 241-113 record.
Thomason remains in the top spot in the overall individual standings at 89-29. Bailey moved into a tie for second with Hower with each sporting 85-33 records. Smith leapt over King to take the fourth spot at 82-36. King, Nally and Barnes are tied at 81-37, followed by North at 80-38 and Weaver at 78-40.
