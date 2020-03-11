High School Boys Tennis

Ayden-Grifton at East Carteret (Fort Benjamin Park)...... 3:30 p.m.

Croatan at Jacksonville................................................. 3:30 p.m.

High School Softball

Varsity: West Carteret at Pamlico County............................ 6 p.m.

High School Baseball

Jayvee: Havelock at Croatan............................................... 4 p.m.

Varsity: Havelock at Croatan.............................................. 7 p.m.

Jayvee: West Carteret at East Carteret................................ 4 p.m.

Varsity: West Carteret at East Carteret............................... 7 p.m.

High School Lacrosse

Girls: Croatan at Jacksonville......................................... 5:30 p.m.

Boys: Croatan at Jacksonville............................................. 7 p.m.

Boys: West Carteret at Northside-Jacksonville................ 7:30 p.m.

* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location

