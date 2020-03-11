High School Boys Tennis
Ayden-Grifton at East Carteret (Fort Benjamin Park)...... 3:30 p.m.
Croatan at Jacksonville................................................. 3:30 p.m.
High School Softball
Varsity: West Carteret at Pamlico County............................ 6 p.m.
High School Baseball
Jayvee: Havelock at Croatan............................................... 4 p.m.
Varsity: Havelock at Croatan.............................................. 7 p.m.
Jayvee: West Carteret at East Carteret................................ 4 p.m.
Varsity: West Carteret at East Carteret............................... 7 p.m.
High School Lacrosse
Girls: Croatan at Jacksonville......................................... 5:30 p.m.
Boys: Croatan at Jacksonville............................................. 7 p.m.
Boys: West Carteret at Northside-Jacksonville................ 7:30 p.m.
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
