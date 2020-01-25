MOREHEAD CITY — It wasn’t as comfortable as they would have liked, but the Patriots improved to 4-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference boys basketball standings Friday with another double-digit victory.
West Carteret (13-3 overall) has outscored every conference opponent this season by double figures, holding a commanding 147-point differential after four games.
“We can’t let up,” West coach Mark Mansfield said. “We’re in a boxing match, and you have to come out every night ready to keep applying pressure and get your shots in. We want to press and run and push the ball. We want to get ahead and roll the snowball down the hill. We’ve had some success with that this year.”
On the strength of a game-high 29 points from J.J. Williams, the Patriots jumped out to a 17-6 lead in the first quarter and a 39-18 advantage at halftime. The Rams (3-13 overall, 1-3 conference) surged in the second half, gaining three points on the home team to keep things interesting over the final 16 minutes.
“I thought the first half was good,” Mansfield said. “We tried to do the same in the second half but without the same intensity. Havelock was able to take advantage of that and do some things to cut into the lead. They’re the best 3-13 team I’ve ever played. It wasn’t a gimme. They have a good coach (John Lattimore), and they’ll be back. They’ll put the pieces together. I hope they don’t do it for our next game, though.”
The two teams will face each other again in Havelock on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Havelock scored the game’s first points on a layup from Kamarro Edmonds who scored 18. West answered the challenge from the Rams with 12 straight points, eight of which came from Williams.
The senior point guard put on a spectacular display in the win with five three pointers for his season-high 29 points. He also posted four rebounds, three assists and three steals while shooting a combined 11-of-21 from the floor and 2-of-2 from the foul line.
“He was phenomenal tonight,” Mansfield said. “He’s always great, and he’s such a professional and an unselfish player. There were times tonight where he could have taken his own shot, and he pushes out to the perimeter to get as many other people involved as he can.”
The Patriots had two others reach double figures with Josh Williams scoring 11 and Gavin Gillikin 10. The two hit back-to-back field goals in the second quarter to give West its largest lead of the night, 37-14 (23 points).
Josh Williams also pulled down six rebounds, and Gillikin added four to help the Patriots out-board the Rams a combined 43-34. Other standout rebounders were Jalani Jones with eight, James Kenon seven and Ean Jones six. Kenon was a terror on defense with seven blocks as well.
Jalani Jones had nine points, two assists and two steals, Ean Jones seven points and two steals, Kenon seven points and Jaxon Ellingsworth two points and three rebounds.
West shot a combined 31-of-71 from the floor and 6-of-10 from the charity stripe. Havelock finished 7-of-18 from the line.
The Rams’ best moment of the night came early in the third quarter with seven straight points, five from Julian Richards who posted a team-high 21 for the visitors.
West will host Northside-Jacksonville (11-5 overall, 4-0 conference) Tuesday in a battle for first place before visiting Jacksonville (10-7, 2-2 ) on Friday.
The two teams are the only other Coastal programs with a winning overall record this season. The two squared off on Friday with Northside winning by a 93-56 landslide. The Patriots also steamrolled the Cardinals in their first meeting, 74-45, at home on Jan. 7.
Havelock will host Swansboro (6-11, 1-3) on Tuesday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Havelock........... 6 12 18 21-57
West Carteret.. 17 22 16 20-75
HAVELOCK (57) – Richards 21, Edmonds 18, Hill 6, George 5, Lockhart 3, Skinner 2, Williams 2.
WEST CARTERET (75) – J.J. Williams 29, Jo. Williams 11, Gillikin 10, J. Jones 9, E. Jones 7, Kenon 7, Ellingsworth 2.
