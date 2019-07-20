BEAUFORT — Runners or non-runners, locals or out-of-towners and young or old seemed to all agree on one thing Saturday – the 40th annual Historic Beaufort Road Race was the hottest race they’ve ever attended.
Spectators found shade on the northern end of the tree-lined Front Street, while runners braved their way through the 1-mile, 5K and 10K courses. Temperatures began in the low 80s, but by the time the first 10K finishers were making their way through the finish line, the head index was approaching 100 degrees.
“I think we’ve got a good day,” Race Director Bob Terwilliger said in anticipation of his inaugural race. “It’s going to be hot, but we’re fortunate that we’re on the waterfront. We’ve got some wind coming in, so there will be a breeze. Some of the 10K and 5K runners have expressed concern, but hopefully we’ll be alright. My goal is to have everyone have a good time and make it back to the finish line safely.”
The registration numbers took a clear hit with only 368 finishers compared to 402 last year. There were 92 finishers in the 10K, 239 in the 5K and 37 in the 1-mile.
“Earlier in the week, we were ahead of where we were last year in terms of registration,” Terwilliger said. “Then all of a sudden, there was a massive drop-off. We’re attributing a lot of that to the weather forecast.”
Last year’s race weather was ideal with temperatures remaining below 80 through the end and a light sprinkling to start. July is a fickle month for hot weather, however, prompting race officials to consider a change in
start time.
“Next year, we may try to move up the start time to take advantage of those cooler hours, but you live and you learn,” Terwilliger said.
The first-year volunteer race director gave a nod to the race organization Beaufort Ole Towne Rotary Club’s army of volunteers, as well as two race sponsors N.C. Farm Bureau of Beaufort and Moore Orthopedics for their offerings of cold watermelon and bottled water, respectively.
“At 6 a.m. this morning, there was no one there, and now there are hundreds of people,” Terwilliger said. “An event like this can’t happen without all of the volunteers. And it’s not just members of the Rotary Club. It’s members of the community. My thanks to them. We couldn’t do it without them.”
Beaufort Road Race returner Katherine Price, 39, of Beaufort captured the 10K race with a time of 40 minutes, 32 seconds. Mike Peck, 41, of Raleigh won the male division with a 41:40 clocking.
Paul Kelly, 63, of Beaufort won the hand-crank chair division of the 10K with a time of 41:18.
Trevor Houchens, 20, of South Burlington, Vt., was the top runner in the 5K race with a time of 17:06, while Beth Floyd, 45, of Hubert captured the female division in 19:03.
Greg Reichert, 36, of Morehead City dominated the baby jogger division of the 5K with an 18:41 clocking.
The 1-mile went to James Carr, 15 of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., with a time of 6:00. Ella Fine, 15 of Chapel Hill won the female division with a 7:09 clocking.
Full results of the race will be published in the Wednesday issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.