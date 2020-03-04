SWANSBORO — The East Carteret boys tennis team opened its new season with a win Monday, easily defeating Swansboro 8-1.
The Mariners are looking to improve upon a 7-9 finish in 2019, where they went 2-4 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference. Fifteen-year coach Nick Theuner is back at the helm, looking for his program’s first conference championship since winning three straight between 2015 and 2017.
The program graduated three of its top five netters last year – No. 1 Aubrey Guthrie, No. 3 Noah Richardson and No. 4 William Willis – but it brings back No. 2 Aidan Wolf (now No. 1), co-No. 6 Jack Nowacek (now No. 2), No. 5 Mitchell Brooks (now No. 3) and co-No. 6 Tyler Hodge (now No. 5).
Wolf recorded the team’s best overall record last season at 12-4. Willis finished 6-9, Brooks 4-8, Hodge 5-10 and Nowacek 2-2. Departing seniors Guthrie went 9-7 and Willis 6-9.
The netters all performed well in their new spots against the Pirates, with East going 5-1 in singles play. Wolf beat Crockett Henderson 6-4, 6-2, Nowacek downed Grant Russell 6-0, 6-1, Brooks beat Connor VanHoozen 6-3, 6-0, Hodge defeated Tyler Klainmer 6-1, 6-3 and Wyatt Nowacek swept Kaden Lucero 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Jack and Wolf Nowacek teamed up at No. 1 for an 8-1 win, Evan Fullwood and Brooks at No. 2 won 8-3, while Trey Austin and Logan Pilcher at No. 3 won 8-1.
East will open at home on Thursday with a rematch against Swansboro at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport. It will battle West Carteret at the same facility Monday. Coastal 8 play will begin Monday, March 23, against Croatan.
Here are results of the match:
East Carteret 8, Swansboro 1
Singles
No. 1: Aiden Wolf (C) def. Crockett Henderson (S), 6-4, 6-2.
No. 2: Jack Nowacek (EC) def. Grant Russell (S), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3: Mitchell Brooks (EC) def. Connor Vanhoozen (S), 6-3, 6-0.
No. 4: Evan Radley (S) def. Evan Fullwood (EC), 6-3, 6-3.
No. 5: Tyler Hodge (EC) def. Tyler Klainmer (S), 6-1, 6-3.
No. 6: Wyatt Nowacek (EC) def. Kaden Lucero (S), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Wolf/J. Nowacek (EC) def. Crockett/Grant (S), 8-1.
No. 2: Brooks/Fullwood (EC) def. Radley/Klainmer (S), 8-3.
No. 3: Trey Austin/Logan Pilcher (EC) def. Vanhoozen/Lucero (S), 8-1.
