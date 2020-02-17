CULLOWHEE — Western Carolina senior Rachel Rouse was recently named the Southern Conference Women’s Field Athlete of the Week. It is the first weekly award for Rouse in her Catamount career.
The former West Carteret standout is the third WCU student-athlete to earn a weekly award this season, joining Makaila McIntyre (Women’s Field Athlete of the Week, Jan. 16) and Charles Cooley (Men’s Field Athlete of the Week, Jan. 29). Cooley is also a former West standout.
Rouse won the women’s shot put at the South Carolina Invitational with a personal-best throw of 14.03 meters (46 feet, 5 inches), topping her previous personal best of 13.43 meters (44-7.5). The Morehead City native owns the second-best throw in the Southern Conference this season.
Rouse took second in the discus at the 3A state meet in her senior season at West with a 121-0 toss. She was also fifth in the shot put with a 37-10.75 push. As a junior, she took fifth in the discus with a 101-7 throw and sixth in the shot put with a 35-5 push.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.