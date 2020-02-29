OCEAN — Croatan has been breaking dry spells all season and the girls basketball team hopes Saturday afternoon is no different.
The No. 6 seed Cougars (25-2) will look to advance to the regional round for the first time in the program’s 22-year history when they travel to No. 3 seed Kinston (25-3) for a 5 p.m. tipoff in the 2A third round contest.
Last Saturday, the Cougars won their first conference tournament championship since 2008 with a 55-44 win over Richlands. On Thursday, they advanced to the third round of the 2A state playoffs for the first time since 2009 with a 57-39 win over Beddingfield.
“At the beginning of the year, if you told me we were going to be regular season conference champs, be the tournament champs, going to the third round to Kinston on a Saturday night, I’d take that every day of the week,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said.
The third round contest will provide quite a matchup. Each team has won 25 games and each has a remarkable winning streak going with the Cougars capturing 21 games in a row and the Vikings taking 17 straight. Kinston is 10th in the MaxPreps 2A rankings while Croatan is 17th.
“They remind me a lot of us,” Griffee said. “They are disciplined, don’t make a lot of mistakes, they play great defense. Their defense, a lot of times, is their best offense. They are going to pressure us from baseline to baseline, and I think we can handle it.”
Gurley can counter with a guard-heavy rotation that includes Ally Roth (7.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 2.6 steals), Haley Cousins (7.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.4 steals), Natalie Show (6.5 points) and Logan Howard (3.6 points).
“We worked on our press O,” he said. “I think we can beat it, but can we turn it into successful offensive possessions? We used a sixth defender in practice, because it’s so hard to simulate game speed. It helps to throw an extra body out there. We can have four ball handlers. We have that potential.”
The teams share one common opponent in West Carteret (9-15) with both squads sweeping the Patriots.
Croatan defeated West 46-38 on Dec. 3, 2019, and 54-45 on Dec. 20, 2019. Kinston beat West 60-50 on Nov. 19, 2019, and 51-28 on Dec. 4, 2019.
“They have a totally different style of play,” West coach Lindsey Howell said. “Kinston likes to press and speed up the game with quick guard play and pressure defense all over the court. They are scrappy and aggressive and quick. Croatan plays a much more controlled and deliberate game that relies on controlling the tempo, switching defenses. It will be interesting to see which one dictates the pace of the game and which one wins the battle for loose balls and rebounds. “
The Cougars feature a front line of Kelly Hagerty (15.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.6 blocks) and Savannah McAloon (7.8 points, 5.2 rebounds).
Those two, along with Roth and Show, have started since their freshmen seasons. They took their lumps that year, going 5-17, but have combined to go 66-9 over the past three campaigns.
“You have to take advantage of these years because you don’t know how often they are going to come around,” Gurley said. “This group is getting everything they deserve. They have been so fun to watch and coach. I tell them something one time and they go out and do it. Other than that, I’m just a spectator. I get to watch it and be a part of it.”
The Vikings have gone 79-11 over the past three seasons with back-to-back trips to the 2A east regional final. They feature a deep and balanced rotation that includes 10 players averaging from 3.0 points to 8.4 points. Seniors Danielle Heath (8.4 points, 6.0 rebounds) and Natasia Wooten (7.8 points, 4.7 rebounds) lead the way while seven of the other eight players are sophomores.
“Coach (Christopher) Bradshaw does an unbelievable job with them,” Gurley said. “Their reputation precedes them, but reputation is something from the past. We have to go out and make a statement, like we have all year.”
The Cougars will take on a tough team in a hostile environment. Kinston has yet to lose at home.
“We’ll play between the lines,” Gurley said. “We don’t worry about outside the lines.”
And in case Croatan needed any extra motivation, it can find it in the next bracket.
No. 10 seed T.W. Andrews (23-3) travels to No. 2 seed Randleman (23-2) on Saturday. Randleman swept T.W. Andrews during the regular season in Pac 7 Conference play, winning 45-43 and 57-52, but fell 51-48 in the league tournament final. If T.W. Andrews could pull of another win, the Croatan would host the Red Raiders on Tuesday in the regional semifinal.
“I told the girls that and they got wide-eyed,” Gurley said. “I told them to think about that, and they were like ‘let’s go.’ If we needed any more motivation, we’ve got it. But first we’ve got to win.”
