Basketball
NBA: Raptors at Hawks......................................... (NBA) 2:30 p.m.
NBA: Pelicans at Grizzlies........................................... (TNT) 5 p.m.
College men: Sacred Heart at Robert Morris........... (CBSSN) 5 p.m.
College women: Michigan St. at Rutgers..................... (BTN) 6 p.m.
College men: N.C. State at Virginia........................... (ESPN) 7 p.m.
College women: Mississippi at South Carolina........ (ESPN2) 7 p.m.
College men: Bucknell at Colgate........................... (CBSSN) 7 p.m.
College men: Texas at West Virginia....................... (ESPNU) 7 p.m.
College women: Alabama at Tennessee................... (SECN) 7 p.m.
NBA: Lakers at Celtics........................................... (TNT) 7:30 p.m.
College women: Indiana at Maryland.......................... (BTN) 8 p.m.
College men: Oklahoma at Baylor............................ (ESPN) 9 p.m.
NBA: Warriors at Trail Blazers................................... (TNT) 10 p.m.
Golf
Korn Ferry: Bahamas Great Abaco Classic 2nd rd. ..... (GOLF) 2 p.m.
Hockey
NHL: Red Wings at Avalanche.................................... (NHL) 3 p.m.
BioSteel All-American Game...................................... (NHL) 7 p.m.
Soccer
FLC: St. Pryve vs. Monaco..................................... (BEIN) 2:50 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open 1st round.......................................... (TNN) 7 a.m.
Australian Open 1st round.......................................... (TNN) 7 p.m.
Australian Open 1st round...................................... (ESPN2) 9 p.m.
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
