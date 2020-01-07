ANAHEIM, Calif. — Cooper Webb overcame a bout with the flu and a tough field to earn a podium finish Saturday in the first race of his 450 class Monster Energy Supercross title defense.
The Morehead City native battled the illness to place third in the season opening Anaheim 1 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., representing his best-ever 450SX finish at A1.
“A1 is done and dusted and very happy with my third-place result,” the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider wrote on social media after the race. “It was a damn tough day and race trying to make it happen with the flu, but those are the cards your dealt sometimes. Will focus on healing up to be 100 percent at St. Louis.”
The Monster Energy Supercross season will move on to the second round at St. Louis, Mo. this Saturday. The race will air live at 8 p.m. on the NBC Sports Network.
Yahama Factory Racing rider Justin Barcia captured his second straight season opener at Anaheim 1 and did so in dominating fashion, taking the main event in 5.6 seconds to assume the season lead with 26 points. Monster Energy Kawasaki rider Adam Cianciarulo, who has been battling with Webb since their Pee-Wee class days, shined in his 450SX debut with a runner-up finish to claim 23 points.
Webb was dealing with sickness, and it showed during qualifying where he was obviously off the pace, but he pulled it together for the main event, and his third-place spot gave him 21 points.
Blake Baggett (19 points) and Jason Anderson (18) rounded out the top five.
Three riders who challenged Webb throughout the 2019 season weren’t in the mix at Anaheim 1.
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammate Marvin Musquin, who took third last season, suffered a significant knee injury in December that required surgery and will cause him to miss the entire Monster Energy Supercross season.
Last year’s fourth-place finisher, Ken Roczen couldn’t get anything going Saturday and ended up sixth to give him 17 points.
Eli Tomac, last year’s runner-up, rode outside the top 10 in the opening minutes at Anaheim 1 and was only able to work his way up to seventh to tally 16 points.
Webb capped last season with his first-ever 450 class supercross title at Las Vegas by finishing third in the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross main event in front of a sellout crowd of 39,509 at Sam Boyd Stadium.
After winning his first-ever 450SX main event earlier in the year in round three of the series, then backing it up with six more victories, he had such a commanding lead coming into the final round that he needed only to finish 20th among the 22 starters to defeat Las Vegas race winner Tomac for the championship.
Webb’s finish gave him the championship by 18 points over Tomac who began the night 23 points back. Tomac was the only rider still with a shot at the title, but he had to win and then hope for a disastrous finish for Webb.
Webb finished the season with seven victories, 13 podium finishes and 15 top-five finishes in 17 races to win the cup in commanding fashion.
He signed with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team in October 2018.
Following a wildly successful amateur career that saw him start at age 4 and earn an eye-popping 104 career titles, Webb made his pro debut with Star Racing Yamaha in the 2013 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross and followed in the Monster Energy Supercross season with the Rookie of the Year honor.
He spent his entire 250 class career with Yamaha, winning the 2015 and 2016 250 Supercross West Region titles and the 2016 250 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross national title. He captured 11 career 250SX class wins in just 26 career starts.
Webb signed with Factory Yamaha and moved to the 450 class in 2017, but due to injuries, a rider once considered the sport’s brightest rising star didn’t find the same success in the premiere class, securing just two podium finishes in two seasons of Monster Energy Supercross.
Webb missed time in both Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross in 2018 after sustaining two fractures to his fibula and a fractured tibia in a crash at Minneapolis Supercross and finished ninth overall in both championships.
