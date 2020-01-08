OCEAN — The “little guys” carried the Croatan boys basketball team out of a double-digit pit in the fourth quarter on Tuesday.
Daquan Dillahunt at 5-9 inches in height, Hayden Crow at 5-8 and Jack Riley at 5-9 came off the bench to score 10 of the Cougars’ final 12 points in a 55-54 come-from-behind home victory over Heide Trask.
The Cougars saw a 17-4 lead to start the game melt away to a deficit at halftime and then erode into a 49-36 hole heading into the final eight minutes of the contest. Croatan found its stride offensively and clamped down on defense to hold the Titans (6-6 overall, 1-3 conference) to just five points in the fourth.
“It would have been so easy for them to quit,” Croatan coach Jeff Hawkins said. “And they didn’t. Not one time did I look into any of my kids’ eyes and see quit. That’s pretty special. It was a huge win for us confidence-wise. It will pay dividends for us over the rest of the conference schedule.”
The Cougars are tied with East Carteret and Dixon for second place in the league standings at 3-1. Pender leads the way at 5-0. East beat Dixon 58-57 on Tuesday, while Dixon beat Croatan 46-42 on Friday. The Cougars (6-5 overall) will get their first crack at East on the road Tuesday, Jan. 21.
“Dixon got the first one against us, but we still control our own destiny,” Hawkins said. “Tonight was a huge step in the right direction for us. It was the best win since I’ve been at Croatan in terms of coming back and never giving up and getting the win against a good basketball team.”
Dustin Hayden and Andrew Mendolia carried the torch on offense for three quarters, scoring 22 and 17, respectively, for the Cougars. They combined for 19 of the team’s game-high 21 points in the first quarter.
The offense hit a rut in the second and third quarters, however, with just 15 total points. Trask snatched the lead away with 23 points in the second quarter, bolstered by 16 from Watson Orr.
Croatan fought through a full-court press to start the second half and tied it 36-36, but the Titans responded with 13 straight points to close out the third quarter.
The Cougars turned to their small-ball rotation with Hayden, Mendolia, Dillahunt, Crow and Riley in the fourth. Riley started them off on the right foot with two free throws, followed by a layup from Dillahunt who provided the pass for another layup from Hayden.
“We had to go small to try and match their quickness,” Hawkins said. “We took it one possession at a time, and we chipped away. Once the kids saw they had a chance, they were all out. I’m so proud of them.”
Riley, Mendolia and Dillahunt scored two apiece to close the gap to 51-49, only to see the deficit grow back to four with a layup from Trask’s Martarius Pridgen. The Cougars needed a break, and they got it with a foul on Dillahunt, who converted two free throws to finish the night with eight points, and a charge drawn on Trask.
The foul at the 1:54 mark of the quarter gave the Cougars a chance to tie the game, which Crow did on a drive to the basket through contact with no foul drawn. Crow worked his magic again at the 16-second mark on a steal off a routine inbound play from Trask, going the other direction with it and sinking the layup for the win.
Croatan had five scorers in the fourth quarter, led by six from Dillahunt, four apiece from Crow and Riley, three from Hayden and two from Mendolia. The team shot 5-of-8 from the foul line in the fourth and 9-of-16 overall.
Orr was Trask’s top scorer with 20, followed by 10 from Pridgen and eight from Tyran Pickett.
The Cougars will be at Richlands (2-8 overall, 0-3 conference) on Friday.
The Titans will host Lejeune (5-6, 1-3) on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.