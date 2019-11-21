MOREHEAD CITY — Kinston didn’t forget.
The Vikings fell to West Carteret in a summer basketball tournament but made sure that didn’t happen in the season opener by dropping the hammer on the Patriots 83-41.
The Patriots defeated the Vikings 63-60 in June at the East Coast Invitational (ECI) Team Camp in Jacksonville. The visitors jumped out to a 50-28 halftime lead on Tuesday and hit the 40-point margin mercy rule one minute into the fourth quarter.
MOREHEAD CITY — Until the fourth quarter, the West Carteret girls basketball team looked every bit an even match for Kinston on Tuesday.
The Patriots went toe to toe in their season opener until the Vikings pulled away in the final period to win 60-50. It was an exciting, if slightly disappointing, way to start the season for a West squad eager to find an identity with a fledgling roster.
The Patriots led the game 16-13 after one quarter and went into halftime tied 31-31. After outscoring the visitors 12-9 in the third quarter, Kinston started throwing its weight in the post and West’s shots no longer fell.
PEMBROKE — Gina Ryan continued to add to her stable of awards at UNC-Pembroke when the former Croatan standout was recently lauded with her fourth Peach Belt Conference Goalkeeper of the Week recognition of the season.
The PBC’s all-time career shutouts leader with 36 registered two more
clean sheets.
She tallied one save in a 5-0 triumph at Converse and then capped off the regular season with a two-saves shutout of Young Harris on the road. The performances marked her ninth and 10th shutout performances of the campaign as well.
She finished the regular season ranked second in the PBC in save percentage (.831) and third in goals-against average (0.65).
The senior closed out her collegiate career with nine PBC Goalkeeper of the Week awards. That number matches the most of any student-athlete in league history. Former Columbus State goalkeeper Maylyn Parsons also claimed nine PBC weekly awards from 2013-2016. Ryan eclipsed Parsons’ league’s shutout record earlier this season.
