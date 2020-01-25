SATURDAY SPORTS CALENDAR NEWS-TIMES Jan 25, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save High School Wrestling East Carteret in Dan Varner Duals at West Carteret............ 9 a.m. Croatan in Dan Varner Duals at West Carteret.................... 9 a.m.* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News by topic Atlantic BeachBeaufortBogueBusinessCape CarteretCedar PointCountyCrime And CourtsDown EastEmerald IsleEnvironment And ScienceHealthIndian BeachMilitaryMorehead CityNewportPeletierPine Knoll ShoresPolitics And ElectionsSchoolsTransportationTrending TopicsWeather Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesInvestigation leads to arrest of Morehead City manCounty panel considers Highway 24 corridor improvementsLowe’s donates generator to Emerald Isle; town signs agreements for fire truck, ambulanceConstruction to begin on new MHC city hall buildingMan airlifted after vehicle strikes treeBREAK THE CYCLE: Programs aim to ease local jail overcrowding, rehabilitate prisonersCommunity college considers weapons policyFamily breaks ground on 100th Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity homeAirport brings in interim managerCold snap drives up shelter population ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedWill America’s youth defend their nation? (23)County condemns proposed WRC changes (12)County looks to tackle worker shortage (12)BREAK THE CYCLE: Programs aim to ease local jail overcrowding, rehabilitate prisoners (10)What lies ahead (10)A political farce (8)Suggestions to help you (8)Community college considers weapons policy (8)What Democrats will ignore in 2020 (8)School board approves final 2019-20 budget (7) Latest e-Edition News-Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Video
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.