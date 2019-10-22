OCEAN — It’s Monday night and Savannah McAloon really doesn’t have time for an interview.
She’s got 15 minutes to rush from a two-and-a-half-hour volleyball practice to an hour-and-a-half club soccer practice.
“It really kicks off the week,” she says via phone as she walks in her house after soccer practice at 9 p.m. “It whips you into shape and lets you know the weekend is over.”
In addition to those two sports, the Croatan senior plays basketball in the winter and soccer in the spring. She’s also the yearbook editor and is involved in three other clubs while sporting a 4.2 GPA.
When asked what she’ll be doing this time next year without such a busy schedule she gives an honest answer.
“I’ll probably be sitting in my dorm room, procrastinating about doing my homework,” she said.
Actually, she has much bigger plans.
“I plan on doing all of the things I’ve missed out on in my life … like a social life,” she said. “I have a huge bucket list of items. I have such a busy schedule, so I’m kind of looking forward to no longer having it. But I’m not sure how I’m going to handle that.”
McAloon has been as successful as she has been busy during her time at Croatan.
Her senior year couldn’t have started much better. The volleyball team has gone 19-2 overall and 14-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference to close out the regular season.
To say the Cougars have been dominant is a massive understatement. They lost just one set in their 14 league matches.
“We got a little lazy in that game,” McAloon said. “It’s good we lost that set. We know we are better than that. We’ve held our self accountable since then.”
Croatan has won 17 matches in a row and hasn’t lost a match since Aug. 27. The club has swept 11 straight matches and hasn’t lost a set since Sept. 17.
“We don’t want to get too big for our britches,” McAloon said. “We talk a lot about how we haven’t been pushed in these games so our practices have been harder than our games. We’ve really been pushing each other. We’re our best competition. Coach is doing a good job of keeping us focused. We’ve put in a lot of hard work and effort.”
A middle hitter-blocker, she has put up 36 kills, 16 total blocks and 38 digs.
Last year, her volleyball, basketball and soccer teams combined to go 35-0 in the Coastal 8 to win three consecutive league championships. She said it only recently hit her that she didn’t lose a conference game as a junior.
“It’s my senior year, so I’m reflecting on things,” she said. “It didn’t sink in last year. It’s crazy to think about. I don’t even know how to take it.”
A strange volleyball season that was shortened by Hurricane Florence had the Cougars playing their home matches at West Carteret and Newport Middle School after the Croatan gymnasium was damaged. The team still went to the third round of the 2A playoffs.
McAloon then shined as the defensive stopper for the basketball team, earning all-conference honors by averaging 5.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals. The Cougars went 21-3 overall and 14-0 in the Coastal 8 with a trip to the second round of the playoffs.
Of all the accomplishments last year, McAloon said the basketball season is the one she’s most proud of considering where the players came from.
McAloon, along with senior classmates Kelly Hagerty, Ally Roth and Natalie Show, started as freshmen when the team went 5-17 overall and 4-6 in the 2A East Central Conference to take fourth and fail to qualify for the playoffs.
“The game was so much faster when we were freshman,” she said. “It was so fast. It was like, ‘welcome to varsity, welcome to high school, you’re playing seniors who are twice your size.’”
In the spring, she was one of just two county players to earn an all-state honor in soccer. McAloon was part of a defense that surrendered just 16 goals in 25 games and four in 14 conference matches. Croatan went 21-4 overall and 14-0 in the league and went to the fourth round of the playoffs.
And while she excels at all three sports, she reports that soccer is where it’s at.
“That’s my home,” she said. “That’s my environment. I feel smart, I feel fit when I’m on a soccer field. That is were I feel most comfortable.”
Her athletic career will come to an end next year when she attends East Carolina. McAloon plans on majoring in public health and hopes to become an orthodontist.
“I got braces for health reasons, not cosmetic reasons, so they really helped me,” she said. “My orthodontists have been really nice, good people. I figure I’m a nice, good person, so maybe I should be an orthodontist.”
Here are a few of McAloon’s favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”
Favorite TV Show: “Lucifer.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Tom and Jerry.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Blake Shelton.
Favorite Song: “Hall of Fame” by The Script.
Favorite Book: Twilight by Stephenie Meyer.
Favorite Team: U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team.
Favorite Athlete: Julie Ertz.
Favorite Vacation: Redwood forest.
Favorite Hobby: Dusting my room.
Favorite Subject: English.
Favorite Quote: “Be mindful even if your mind is full.” – James De La Vega.
Favorite Food: Mac and cheese.
Favorite Drink: Hot tea.
Favorite Restaurant: Cook Out.
Favorite Season: Autumn.
Favorite Sports Memory: Having practice on the beach was fun, it was really up in the wind for who would secure the dub.
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Lynn DeRosia.
Favorite Sport: Soccer.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Keeping the time for JV warmups.
Favorite Website/App: Wordscapes.
Favorite Follow on Twitter/Instagram: @lilest_nate.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Mahatma Gandhi, Albert Einstein, Dolly Parton, Howie Mandel and Blake Lively.
Ideal Group To Survive A Zombie Apocalypse: Kelly Hagerty, Mitchell Steele, Caroline McAloon, Kelsey McAloon, Avery Crespo and coach Andrew Gurley.
Items For A Deserted Island: Water purifier, knife, sleeping bag, flare and canned food.
