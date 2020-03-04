JACKSONVILLE — The Croatan boys tennis team opened the season with an 8-1 road win over Jacksonville on Monday.
The Cougars are returning three of their top six netters from a 13-1 season in 2019. The program has gone undefeated in conference play since head coach Jim Sheehan took over eight seasons ago.
Last season, the Cougars went 6-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference and advanced to the second round of the dual team state playoffs before falling to Clinton 5-0.
The singles lineup returns its top netter in Noah Shaul who went 9-2 there last season. Also back are Mason Fails at No. 2 and Will Swiber at No. 3. Fails finished 11-2 in the same spot last season while Swiber went 8-0 at No. 6.
Other starting spots this season are Connor Hogan at No. 4, Eli Simonette at No. 5 and Adam Dweikat at No. 6.
Seniors who departed were No. 3 J.P. McLean (12-2) and No. 5 Brodie Aud (12-2). Junior Zach Simonette was at No. 4 last season but did not play at Jacksonville.
The Cougars went 6-0 in singles play against Jacksonville. Shaul defeated Caleb Sandy 6-2, 6-2, Fails beat Kai Davis 6-0, 6-3, Swiber downed Carter Askins 6-3, 6-1, Hogan defeated Corin Nosow 6-2, 7-6, 7-3, Eli Simonette beat Azzan Lowery 6-1, 7-5 and Dweikat downed Chandler Raynor 6-1, 6-2.
In doubles, Shaul and Fails at No. 1 defeated Sandy and Nosow 8-4, while Alex Amato and Tate McLean at No. 3 defeated Cameron Askins and Raynor 8-2. The No. 2 doubles matchup went down to the wire with Swiber and Hogan falling to Carter Askins and Davis 9-8, 8-6.
Croatan hosted Swansboro on Tuesday, and will not be technically at home again until Tuesday, March 24 against Southwest Onslow at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport. All three county schools share the same venue, and the Cougars will face East Carteret there on Monday, March 23 with the Mariners designated as the host team.
Here are results of the match:
Croatan 8, Jacksonville 1
Singles
No. 1: Noah Shaul (C) def. Caleb Sandy (J), 6-2, 6-2.
No. 2: Mason Fails (C) def. Kai Davis (J), 6-0, 6-3.
No. 3: William Swiber (C) def. Carter Askins (J), 6-3, 6-1.
No. 4: Connor Hogan (C) def. Corin Nosow (J), 6-2, 7-6 (7-3).
No. 5: Eli Simonette (C) def. Azzan Lowery (J), 6-1, -7-5.
No. 6: Adam Dweikat (C) def. Chandler Raynor (J), 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1: Shaul/Fails (C) def. Sandy/Nosow (J), 8-4.
No. 2: Davis/Askins (J) def. Swiber/Hogan (C), 9-8 (8-6).
No. 3: Alex Amato/Tate McLean (C) def. Chandler Raynor/Cameron Askins (J), 8-2.
