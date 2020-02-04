MOREHEAD CITY — It’s hard to believe J.J. Williams would be disappointed after scoring a career-high 38 points in a crucial 89-80 win over Northside-Jacksonville.
He was … at least a little.
The West Carteret senior point guard, who was chosen as this week's News-Times Student-Athlete of the Week, wanted to hit that magical number.
“I should have made a layup in the fourth quarter, but I caught some cramps in my leg and missed it,” he said with a laugh. “I was hoping for 40.”
The reigning News-Times and 3A Coastal Conference Player of the Year is now averaging 18.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game. He had five assists and three steals in the triumph over the Monarchs, scoring 28 of his 38 in the first half.
A standout student with a 3.6 GPA, he’s currently looking at High Point, Queens and a number of junior colleges during his recruiting process.
MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret wrestling team captured its third straight 3A Coastal Conference dual team championship Wednesday with a sweep during a tri-meet with Havelock and Swansboro.
The Patriots haven’t missed a beat despite graduating four seniors with more than 200 combined wins from last season’s championship team. They finished the regular season 25-4 overall and 5-0 in the Coastal.
The capper to the season came in a riveting 42-32 win over Havelock for the championship. The Rams came into the match 25-3 and went 1-1 on the night. They defeated Swansboro 54-14, while West won over the Pirates 72-11.
RICHLANDS — Croatan finished a close second Saturday in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference wrestling tournament.
The Cougars placed 10 grapplers out of a possible 14, including three winners, to score 175.5 points, just seven behind champion Dixon with 182.5. The Cougars defeated Dixon 39-22 three days earlier to capture the regular season championship.
RICHLANDS — The East Carteret wrestling team placed fourth at the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference tournament Saturday.
The Mariners scored 105 points to rank as the top 1A program in the competition. Pender placed sixth with 42 points and Lejeune eighth with eight. East already secured its 1A top spot in the dual team state playoffs, which is taking place this week, with wins over Pender and Lejeune in the regular season.
WASHINGTON — Croatan put up a pair of top-10 finishes at the 1A/2A east regional swimming competition Saturday at Washington High School.
The boys took fourth while the girls placed sixth. There were 25 teams taking part on each side.
Raleigh Charter captured the boys meet with 358.5 points followed by N.C. School of Science and Math with 285, Carrboro with 267 and Croatan with 248.
Carrboro won the girls meet with 356 points followed by Durham School of the Arts with 293, Raleigh Charter with 254, N.C. School of Science and Math with 221 and Voyager Academy with 192.
CARY — The West Carteret swim teams claimed a couple of top-10 placings Friday in Cary at the 3A regional competition.
The boys finished sixth out of 25 teams while the girls took ninth out of 23.
D.H. Conley swept the meets with the boys totaling 423 points and the girls 376.
Topsail was the runner-up in the boys meet with 279.5 points, followed by J.H. Rose with 225.5, Clayton 179.5, Hunt 162 and West 113.
J.H. Rose was the runner-up in the girls meet with 339 points, followed by South Brunswick with 143, Rocky Mount 139 and Swansboro 131. New Hanover was sixth with 127, followed by Terry Sanford with 126, Clayton 113 and West 111.
WASHINGTON — The East Carteret boys swim team took the 12th spot Saturday at the 1A/2A regional while the girls finished 21st.
There were 25 teams in each competition.
OAKLAND, Calif. — Morehead City native Cooper Webb is making his way toward the top of the 2020 Monster Energy/AMA Supercross Series standings after an impressive second-place finish Saturday, his best effort in five races of the season thus far.
The runner-up finish pulled Webb within one point of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson in fourth in the Supercross 450SX standings after round five.
