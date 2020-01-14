DEEP RUN — The East Carteret wrestling team went 3-1 on Saturday at South Lenoir’s Rumble on the Mat.
The Mariners climbed closer to .500 with a 15-18 record. They will hit the mat again Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Croatan in a tri-match versus Pender.
East toughed out its three wins at the Rumble on the Mat, defeating Swansboro 41-28, Pamlico 33-27 and South Lenoir 42-33. Southwest Onslow handled the Mariners 57-24.
In a match with two double forfeits, the Mariners took seven of the remaining 12 bouts against Swansboro, winning four by forfeit, two by pin and one by technical fall.
Shane Hatfield (32-3) pinned Anthony Bornfleth (16-17 in 1:25 in the 120-pound match, and J.T. Lawrence (32-3) pinned Theodore Yager (24-15) in 0:24 in the 132-pound match.
In the 126-pound match, Ronan Carletta (13-9) gained a 16-1 technical fall over Klint Rhude (8-17).
Swansboro earned its five wins with two pins, two forfeits and a major decision.
Another match involving two double forfeits again saw East take seven of 12 matches against Pamlico, winning two apiece by pin and forfeit and three by decision.
Daniel White (10-11) pinned Gregory Tribby (20-16) in 2:46 at 220 pounds, and Carletta pinned Wesley Tingle (4-8) in 1:35 at 126.
Josiah Hynes (11-9) edged Shawn Richards (4-3) in a 4-3 decision at 138 pounds, Jack McMahon (20-12) capped a 9-7 decision over Alex Coulter (15-6) at 182 and Lawrence held off Elijah Dacuyan (20-11) in a 6-1 decision at 132.
Pamlico’s five wins came via two pins and forfeits apiece to go with a decision.
The Mariners won eight of 14 matches versus South Lenoir, taking those by four pins, three forfeits and a technical fall.
E.J. Jayne (22-4) pinned Matthew Turner (4-9) in 2:17 at 285 pounds, Preston Styron (6-7) pinned Moctezuma Ayala (4-14) in 3:46 at 195, Jathan Parker (34-7) pinned Phoenix Kornegay (5-9) in 1:41 at 170 and Hatfield pinned Angel Garcia (8-12) in 3:50 at 120.
Carletta cruised to a 17-2 technical fall over Vian Villa (15-17) in the 126-pound match.
South Lenoir took its six wins by four forfeits, one pin and one decision.
Southwest Onslow captured 10 of the 14 matches against East, taking five by pin, four by forfeit and one by decision. The Mariners had three pins and one win by forfeit.
Hatfield pinned Konner Lunsford (0-4) in 0:21 in the 120-pound match, Lawrence pinned Seth Artis (0-1) in 2:46 at 132 and Jayne pinned Anthony Iglesias (0-1) in 0:12 at 285.
Here are results of the duals:
East Carteret 41, Swansboro 28
106 – Double forfeit.
113 – Isaac Gawronski (S) win by forfeit.
120 – Shane Hatfield (EC) pin Anthony Bornfleth (S), 1:25.
126 – Ronan Carletta (EC) tech fall Klint Rhude (S), 16-1.
132 – J.T. Lawrence (EC) pin Theodore Yager (S), 0:24.
138 – Giovanni Rodriguez (S) maj. dec. Josiah Hynes (EC), 17-9.
145 – Michel Leandre (S) pin Steve Gill (EC), 0:34.
152 – Double forfeit.
160 – Tyler Dunn (S) win by forfeit.
170 – River Carroll (S) pin Jathan Parker (EC), 3:05.
182 – Jack McMahon (EC) win by forfeit.
195 – Avery Cox (EC) win by forfeit.
220 – Daniel White (EC) win by forfeit.
285 – E.J. Jayne (EC) win by forfeit.
------------------
East Carteret 33, Pamlico 27
106 – Marcus Tyson (P) win by forfeit.
113 – Macy Tyson (P) win by forfeit.
120 – Shane Hatfield (EC) win by forfeit.
126 – Ronan Carletta (EC) pin Wesley Tingle (P), 1:35.
132 – J.T. Lawrence (EC) dec. Elijah Dacuyan (P), 6-1.
138 – Josiah Hynes (EC) dec. Shawn Richards (P), 4-3.
145 – Nathan Day (P) pin Steve Gill (EC).
152 – Double forfeit.
160 – Double forfeit.
170 – Jathan Parker (EC) win by forfeit.
182 – Jack McMahon (EC) dec. Alex Coulter (P), 9-7.
195 – Abraham Hernandez (P) pin Avery Cox (EC).
220 – Daniel White (EC) pin Gregory Tribby (P), 2:46.
285 – Javon Armstrong (P) dec. E.J. Jayne (EC), 7-3.
------------------
East Carteret 42, South Lenoir 33
106 – Gracie Elliott (SL) win by forfeit.
113 – Derek Martinez (SL) win by forfeit.
120 – Shane Hatfield (EC) pin Angel Garcia (SL), 3:50.
126 – Ronan Carletta (EC) tech fall Vian Villa (SL), 17-2.
132 – J.T. Lawrence (EC) win by forfeit.
138 – Josiah Hynes (EC) win by forfeit.
145 – Ashton Medeiros (SL) pin Steve Gill (EC), 3:19.
152 – Eddie Martinez (SL) win by forfeit.
160 – Tristan Reyes (SL) win by forfeit.
170 – Jathan Parker (EC) pin Phoenix Kornegay (SL), 1:41.
182 – Israel Haro (SL) dec. Jack McMahon (EC), 11-6.
195 – Preston Styron (EC) pin Moctezuma Ayala (SL), 3:46.
220 – Daniel White (EC) win by forfeit.
285 – E.J. Jayne (EC) pin Matthew Turner (SL), 2:17.
------------------
SW Onslow 57, East Carteret 24
106 – Carter Duhon (SWO) win by forfeit.
113 – Angel Gowman (SWO) win by forfeit.
120 – Shane Hatfield (EC) pin Konner Lunsford (SWO), 0:21.
126 – Landon Horne (SWO) dec. Ronan Carletta (EC), 6-4.
132 – J.T. Lawrence (EC) pin Seth Artis (SWO), 2:46.
138 – Dillon Haga (SWO) pin Josiah Hynes (EC), 1:02.
145 – Emani Davis (SWO) pin Steve Gill (EC), 5:34.
152 – Ezekiel Jones (SWO) win by forfeit.
160 – Zach Stallings (SWO) win by forfeit.
170 – Joseph Gaudiello (SWO) pinJathan Parker (EC), 1:53.
182 – Anthony Lowe (SWO) pin Jack McMahon (EC), 3:51.
195 – Preston Styron (EC) win by forfeit.
220 – Carlos Lopez (SWO) pin Daniel White (EC), 0:44.
285 – E.J. Jayne (EC) pin Anthony Iglesias (SWO), 0:12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.