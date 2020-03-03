KINSTON — Croatan went toe to toe with Kinston on Saturday in the third round of the 2A state girls basketball playoffs.
The Cougars forced the Vikings to overtime but couldn’t complete the victory, suffering a 62-55 overtime setback in a raucous road environment.
“It was exciting,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “It was unfortunate someone had to lose. I felt like there were moments when we were the better team, and then there were moments when they were the better team. I felt like both teams deserved to win.”
The No. 6 seed Cougars ended a special campaign that included a 25-3 record, a 21-game winning streak, a regular season conference championship, the first conference tournament title in 12 years and the first trip to the third round of the playoffs in 11 years.
“I hate it for our seniors,” Gurley said. “There were a lot of tears. I told them ‘Guys, I know it stings, but don’t think about the bad stuff. Think about all the good times we had, all the memories we made.’ We’ve had these seniors for four years. We’ve laughed, we’ve cried, it’s been awesome. I wouldn’t trade it for nothing. That is what it’s all about. That is why I love sports.”
No. 3 seed Kinston (26-3), which finished the regular season ranked No. 4 in the NCPreps/HS Media 2A Poll, won its 18th game in a row to remain uneaten at home this season and advance to the regional semifinal to take on No. 2 seed Randleman (24-2).
Croatan took a 20-19 lead with 2:45 to go in the second quarter and continued to lead, pushing its advantage to as many as seven points at the 1:57 mark of the third quarter thanks to a 34-27 lead. The Vikings tied it up at 40-40 with 5:11 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The visitors again climbed in front 46-42 with 3:10 left before Kinston tied it up 48-48, and neither team scored in the final two minutes to force overtime.
“We couldn’t put them away,” Gurley said. “At one point, we were up seven and I felt like we were going to build a lead and put them away. But they can shoot it. They had a big home crowd. We brought a great crowd, too. I was impressed with our fans showing up. The stands were packed. Even though we didn’t win the game, I think a lot of people left that gym thinking we brought it.”
It was tied 53-53 with 1:54 to go in overtime, but the Vikings hit free throws down the stretch to pull away.
Sheriece Jones, who scored a game-high 18 points, went 8-of-10 from the foul line in OT and finished 15-of-18 in the game. Her team went 26-of-34 from the charity stripe.
“When it came down to it, they made their free throws, plain and simple. That was the difference,” Gurley said. “There were other things that could have gone differently, but to me, that was the difference. They made their foul shots. We were 13-of-18, so we weren’t bad. We can’t say they made theirs and we didn’t make ours.”
Gurley’s squad won the battle of the boards and handled the vaunted Vikings full-court press in the first half, forcing the squad into a 2-3 zone at one point, but struggled more with turnovers in the second half and overtime.
“We had 38 rebounds, we only had 15 turnovers, but we missed some layups early on that hurt us, and I hoped they wouldn’t come back and bite us,” he said. “When we were in overtime, I thought ‘If we made those layups, we wouldn’t be here right now.’ ”
Anzaryia Cobb (14 points) and Taliyah Jones (11) also hit double digits for Kinston.
Kelly Hagerty led the Cougars with 15 points, 14 rebounds and three assists. Natalie Show had 12 points, Haley Cousins went for 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals, Ally Roth put up six points, 10 rebounds and four assists, Savannah McAloon had six points and six rebounds, and Logan Howard chipped in with three points.
Hagerty, Show, Roth and McAloon started all four seasons and played their last games versus Kinston, as did fellow senior Alexis Wolanzyk who scored two points versus the Vikings.
“You don’t say ‘’Goodbye,’ you say ‘See you later,’ ” Gurley said. “We’ve spent so much time together. This senior class has taught me how to laugh and have a good time and not be so uptight, to have some fun. They’ve helped me love what I do again.”
Gurley, who was named the school’s football coach in 2018, said he was 90 percent certain this was going to be his last year as the girls basketball coach after 10 years at the helm. This season changed his mind.
“Before we got into December, I told my wife, ‘I don’t know, I’m about 75 percent sure,” he said. “Then in January, I decided I just can’t walk away. I just love the game of basketball.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Croatan...……...11 15 9 13 7-55
Kinston........... 13 10 8 17 14-62
CROATAN (55) – Hagerty 15, Show 12, Cousins 11, Roth 6, McAloon 6, Howard 3, Wolanzyk 2.
KINSTON (62) – S. Jones 18, Cobb 14, T. Jones 11, Andrews 9, Rivers 6, Sutton 2, Dove 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.