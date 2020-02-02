Basketball
College women: Duquesne at VCU........................... (CBSSN) Noon
College women: South Carolina at Cincinnati........... (ESPNU) Noon
College women: Iowa at Michigan................................ (BTN) Noon
College men: Miami at Pittsburgh.............................. (ACCN) Noon
College men: Georgetown at St. John’s.................... (WNCT) 1 p.m.
College women: Tennessee at South Carolina......... (ESPN2) 1 p.m.
College women: Illinois at Iowa.................................. (FS1) 1 p.m.
College women: Florida at Kentucky......................... (SECN) 1 p.m.
NBA: Pelicans at Rockets......................................... (WCTI) 2 p.m.
College women: Team USA at Louisville................... (ESPN) 2 p.m.
College women: St. Louis at Georgetown................ (CBSSN) 2 p.m.
College women: UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern.... (NESN) 2 p.m.
College women: Iowa St. at West Virginia............... (ESPNU) 2 p.m.
College women: UCLA at Arizona St. ...................... (Pac12) 2 p.m.
College women: Notre Dame at Georgia Tech........... (ACCN) 2 p.m.
College women: Rutgers at Minnesota................... (ESPN2) 3 p.m.
College men: Utah at UCLA......................................... (FS1) 3 p.m.
College women: Texas A&M at LSU.......................... (SECN) 3 p.m.
College women: Arkansas at Missouri...................... (SECN) 5 p.m.
Football
Super Bowl Kickoff in Miami..................................... (WFXI) 1 p.m.
Super Bowl LIV Pregame in Miami............................ (WFXI) 2 p.m.
Super Bowl LIV in Miami...................................... (WFXI) 6:30 p.m.
(San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs)
Golf
PGA: Phoenix Open final round................................. (GOLF) 1 p.m.
PGA: Phoenix Open final round................................ (WNCT) 3 p.m.
Gymnastics
College women: Illinois at Maryland............................ (BTN) 2 p.m.
College women: Auburn at Georgia.......................... (ESPN) 4 p.m.
College women: Stanford at Oregon St. .................. (Pac12) 4 p.m.
Hockey
NHL: Penguins at Capitals................................. (WITN) 12:30 p.m.
NHL: Canucks at Hurricanes................................ (FSCR) 1:30 p.m.
Snowboarding
FIS World Cup: U.S. GP at Mammoth Mountain......... (WITN) 3 p.m.
Soccer
PLS: Burnley vs. Arsenal................................... (NBCSN) 8:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Cologne vs. Freiburg........................... (FS1) 9:30 a.m.
PLS: Tottenham vs. Manchester City............... (NBCSN) 11:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Paderborn vs. Wolfsburg................... (FS2) 11:50 a.m.
Liga MX: Toluca vs. Cruz Azul................................ (UNI) 12:30 p.m.
Serie A: Udinese vs. Inter Milan.................... (ESPNEWS) 2:30 p.m.
Wrestling
College men: Ohio St. at Minnesota............................ (BTN) 4 p.m.
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
